Guess who just posted an injury video before a title fight again?

Yes, our favorite goblin.
Dana would be pissed if he still cared about the promotion

<{danayeah}>
 
Might just be some bruising, I've had a similar injury without it being broken. If it's just bruising, that kind of injury is minor and wouldn't even notice it in a fight.
 
Killhippies said:
Might just be some bruising, I've had a similar injury without it being broken. If it's just bruising, that kind of injury is minor and wouldn't even notice it in a fight.
Yeah that looks more like a bad sprain to me. I've broken and sprained a lot of toes unfortunately lol. Sprains tend to look worse and bruise up quickly for whatever reason.
 
Most fighters would pull out of a fight with an injury and never post a picture of it. Merab posts pictures of his injury and doesn’t pull out of fights. He’s the most interesting fighter in the world.
 
Killhippies said:
Might just be some bruising, I've had a similar injury without it being broken. If it's just bruising, that kind of injury is minor and wouldn't even notice it in a fight.
Conor hasn't stepped in the cage since he broke his little toe. These kind of things can end a career in an instant.
 
If Merab wins this fight "injured Merab" should be entered into the sherdog mythical fighters.

When he eventually loses we can fiercely debate whether he lost the fight because he was too injured, or because he wasn't injured enough.
 
Merab could get in a car crash and still try to fight a week later, looking like:

file_00000000fbf061f8aa436c6f000e51e2.png
 
Love Sandy, but I'd think the answer would be Yan if Merab is pulled, no?
 
