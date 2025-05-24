Guess who just posted an injury video before a title fight again?

Yeah that looks more like a bad sprain to me. I've broken and sprained a lot of toes unfortunately lol. Sprains tend to look worse and bruise up quickly for whatever reason.Might just be some bruising, I've had a similar injury without it being broken. If it's just bruising, that kind of injury is minor and wouldn't even notice it in a fight.
Conor hasn't stepped in the cage since he broke his little toe. These kind of things can end a career in an instant.
Merab would cut it off if it kept him from fightingThis injury ended Conor's career, it’s a brutal one.