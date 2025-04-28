Elections Guess who has the best lowest approval ratings in seven decades

I mean he already plunged the country into riots, threatened to kill american citizens, started an insurection, allowed Covid19 to spread uncontrollably but a bunch of TikTok trends told me he was doing great all along so we decided to forget about it.


CNN —
Donald Trump won back the Oval Office and took charge of the government amid the strongest poll numbers of his political career, but as the 100-day mark of his presidency approaches, Americans’ views of what he’s done so far have turned deeply negative, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds.

Trump’s 41% approval rating is the lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days dating back at least to Dwight Eisenhower – including Trump’s own first term.

Approval of Trump’s handling of the presidency is down 4 points since March, and 7 points lower than it was in late February. Just 22% say they strongly approve of Trump’s handling of the job, a new low, and about twice as many say they strongly disapprove (45%).

Since March, Trump has seen notable drops in approval from women and Hispanic Americans (down 7 points in each group to 36% among women and 28% among Hispanics). Partisan views of Trump remain broadly polarized, with 86% of Republicans approving and 93% of Democrats disapproving. But among political independents, the president’s approval rating has dipped to 31%, matching his first-term low point with that group and about the same as his standing with them in January 2021.
 
The fact that it's even 41% is staggering.

Some yokel by me is literally flying a DOGE flag on a flag poll like 20 feet high, has an inflatable Trump doll on his front lawn, and Trump bumper stickers all over his Info Warrior pickup truck. And I live on Long Island, not in Alabama.
 
TS's streak of making threads that already exist on the first page of the war room is unbeaten.
 
