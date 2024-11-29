guess i don't have long

ryun253

ryun253

Oct 25, 2005
16,952
20,734
When darkness falls and hope feels thin,
Remember light still dwells within.
A breath, a star, a gentle flame,
The smallest spark can call your name.

Hold on, dear heart, through night’s embrace;
Tomorrow brings another grace.

Some chatgpt, not much longer to live. Will miss this community, take care
 
