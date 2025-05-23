No Spoilers Guess Bonnie Blue's Age!

So this walking STD got arrested or something yesterday. Who knows, if you want info on that, harness the power of the interwebz. It got me thinking. How old is this sloot? By looks, I'd say 32-36, but I know this is not right and she's younger, maybe MUCH younger.

Banging guy after guy will age you in dog years. As does plastic surgery. Logically, I'd probably guess 28, but concede she might be a lot younger than that. My official guess is 28.

Bonnie-Blue-C4-1-1.jpgwho-is-bonnie-blue-gk-barry-podcast-backlash-over-onlyfans-star-67211748d3bb9.jpgBonnie_Blue_on_Holly_Randall_Unfiltered.jpg

26! She's gonna be "Real Housewives" ready in a few years. Just kidding. She already is.
 
Pittie Petey said:
You giving off angry incel vibes right now, bro
Click to expand...
OnlyFans-Bonnie-Blue-Has-19-Year-Old-Boyfriend-Her-Holes-Are-for-Everyone-But-Her-Heart-Is-Mine-146.jpg
 
Older than 24 but less than 30? Lana Rhodes is like 28? They look a little high mileage but it is the same for people who are out in the sun a lot.
 
NoSmilez said:
Older than 24 but less than 30? Lana Rhodes is like 28? They look a little high mileage but it is the same for people who are out in the sun a lot.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't call Lana Rhoades older than she actually was. Even after pr0n, she just looked like a girl that had grown into a woman.

This Bonnie Blue chick looks like a used jizz rag. I seriously thought she was pushing 40 when I first saw her.
 
The way she wears her make up to make her face look extra shiny coupled with her exploits makes her look very greasy. Like she rubs in jizz on her face and goes on about her day.

She looks sticky. Like an amphibian.

I guess she is pretty but I saw a clip of her looking for Johns at a fast food joint and she was extremely short. So it wouldn’t surprise me that her stature made her go through her formative years overlooked that she decided to do whatever it takes to get attention.

I know midgets are in right now, but very short girls can be overlooked for their features if they don’t have chiseled ass and fat tits. Kind of like supermodel types often didn’t know they were pretty until some old guy told them, because the first impression is they are too tall and awkward in everyday settings
 
Brom Bones said:
I wouldn't call Lana Rhoades older than she actually was. Even after pr0n, she just looked like a girl that had grown into a woman.

This Bonnie Blue chick looks like a used jizz rag. I seriously thought she was pushing 40 when I first saw her.
Click to expand...
Opera Snapshot_2025-05-23_235259_www.instagram.com.png
Opera Snapshot_2025-05-23_235402_www.reddit.com.png
 
