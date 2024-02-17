60gs babyLOL Ian Garry is only making 55K?
That's some real "I'm the next Conor Mcgregor" type money.
Cali taxes on top of that...LOL Ian Garry is only making 55K?
That's some real "I'm the next Conor Mcgregor" type money.
Them DWCS contracts.The Dern and Cejudo numbers are concerning but for different reasons. Glad that Geoff Neal is cracking 6 figures, he's worth it and then some.
Dudes still getting 10k/10k......criminal.
"Superbowl of MMA"? Pretty sure guys that play in the Superbowl wipe their ass with more than 10k.
More like Back Door Anus!"Backroom bonus".