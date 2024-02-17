News Guaranteed purses and bonuses for UFC 298, as filed with the CSAC (via LA Times)

GGgbbkxa4AAfhFZ
 
Andrea Lee & Miranda Maverick making 70k+ each is absurd. They should each be making at least 200k. UFC fighters are literally slaves & Dana is literally Hitler.
 
I wonder how much volk was getting before he renegotiated his contract leading into that second island fight.
 
Garry with that shit deal...

Surprised Andrea Lee makes that much to be honest, i guess fighting for a long time is good enough to make some money too for the journeymen level fighter.
 
UFC pays so little, there should be no excuse to not stack every card like this.
 
The Dern and Cejudo numbers are concerning but for different reasons. Glad that Geoff Neal is cracking 6 figures, he's worth it and then some.

Dudes still getting 10k/10k......criminal.

"Superbowl of MMA"? Pretty sure guys that play in the Superbowl wipe their ass with more than 10k.
 
Them DWCS contracts.
 
Lol. Fighters still on a 10/10 and their most successful champ (on his sixth defense I think) is getting less than a million. Cejudo making 150 base is also hilarious.

Never change, Ultimate Circus.
 
