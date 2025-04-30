GSP's Take on Belal Muhammad vs the Silver Lake Narrartive (supported by many regs here)

oski
Best Ref Ever
@Green
Dec 13, 2023
1,307
6,564
Georges St-Pierre praises 'complete package' Belal Muhammad"Belal is the complete package,...he's good everywhere and he's got a very awkward style that throws a lot of people off, especially standing up in the striking department....
It's always about cracking the code, and he's the champion for a reason. Nobody has cracked the code so far and Belal's style is very aggressive. He puts a constant forward pressure and he makes guys fight on their heels. He's very good at changing levels and changing the momentum of the fight and that's his main asset. That's his bread and butter.
Jack, on the other side, is a very good striker."
Georges St-Pierre praises 'complete package' Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 315
Georges St-Pierre had high praise for UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Sounds a lot like what made GSP, himself, so great.
Luvya, pimps... and like it or not, it's gonna be a real fight!