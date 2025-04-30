GSP's Take on Belal Muhammad vs the Silver Lake Narrartive (supported by many regs here)

Georges St-Pierre praises 'complete package' Belal Muhammad​

"Belal is the complete package,...he's good everywhere and he's got a very awkward style that throws a lot of people off, especially standing up in the striking department....

It's always about cracking the code, and he's the champion for a reason. Nobody has cracked the code so far and Belal's style is very aggressive. He puts a constant forward pressure and he makes guys fight on their heels. He's very good at changing levels and changing the momentum of the fight and that's his main asset. That's his bread and butter.

Jack, on the other side, is a very good striker."

Georges St-Pierre praises 'complete package' Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC 315

Georges St-Pierre had high praise for UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.
Sounds a lot like what made GSP, himself, so great.

Luvya, pimps... and like it or not, it's gonna be a real fight!
 
People don't like to admit it but belal is the best wrestler the WW division has seen in a long time, his timing on takedowns for someone who doesn't come from a wrestling background is remarkable
 
Goat sees champion and is happy with him.
 
