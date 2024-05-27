GSP's IG post debated over by Mark Coleman, Alex Volk., and Gordon Ryan

GSP not a fan of roid road rage and racing on the hi-way.


From the IG comments, not surprised with Gordon's reply.

Coleman: This is the best advice ever. It’s very very dangerous out there. Yes, just turn the other cheek. Wish the guy another happy day and go on your way. It’s the coolest thing to do. Also, just do it.

Volk: You the man George 🙏

Ryan: If you have over 500hp, it's a race 😂

In b4, "so that's why he doesn't finish fights".

If you scroll down, you'd see comments from Johnny Walker, Alan Ngalani, and Sammy Hagar??
 
GSP had enough of those Aliens racing through our Milky Way @HI SCOTT NEWMAN
giphy.gif
 
So he lost а race and immediately started making excuses on the side of the road?

<{nope}>
 
