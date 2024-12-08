GSP would wreck both shavkhat and garry in the same night.

C0NCH3TO said: the evolution of the sport is horseshit. Young Gsp, Hendricks,Lawler, Hughes, Rory and co would murk these men. Click to expand...

lol at Hendricks and Hughes. Rory is on the level of Shavkat and Garry and could go either way. Lawler kind of the same but a tad better. GSP beats both without wrecking either. Although he could put on a dominant wrestling performance over Garry.