GSP would wreck both shavkhat and garry in the same night.

Lololololololol agree, but thread just made me laugh. Not that they are bad, GSP just one of the GOATS.
 
GSP would slay the giant horseman.

Nah.. gary is alot better than many of us gave him credit for. including myself.

But gsp does 5round majority decision them both
 
I love GSP, but using the word wreck is a huge stretch. But if you said decision win without inflicting a lot of damage I may agree.
 
the evolution of the sport is horseshit. Young Gsp, Hendricks,Lawler, Hughes, Rory and co would murk these men.
lol at Hendricks and Hughes. Rory is on the level of Shavkat and Garry and could go either way. Lawler kind of the same but a tad better. GSP beats both without wrecking either. Although he could put on a dominant wrestling performance over Garry.
 
Such a stupid thread.

Just because they were closing contested, doesn't make them less skilled. Silly goose
 
the evolution of the sport is horseshit. Young Gsp, Hendricks,Lawler, Hughes, Rory and co would murk these men.
I think there has been evolution but its mostly reflected in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th etc tier guys rather than the elites. Theres more depth before you drop off to guys who dont even resemble full time professional fighters.

But yeah, there are elite fighters from even 20+ years ago who would still be elite today.
 
A prime 30yo GSP comes back today, with the same skillset he had in 2010, and he completely outsmarts and dominates that division without losing a single round for years, again. The "nAtuRaL EvoLuTioN oF MmA" is bullshit, I've seen nothing tonight that would give a prime St.Pierre troubles
 
