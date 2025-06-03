GSP was outstanding at takedowns. Merab is on a whole other level...

Contempt said:
Yeah but GSP wasn't a takedown machine before the Sera upset, when he started to fight super safe. People tend to forget that he was known as a striker before that.
I got curious and googled the fight metric stats.

He's actually pretty consistent. He broke and finished a lot of those guys early.

When you compare his TD attempts in his pre-Serra decisions, you get:

Karo at 8 attempts in 3 rounds.
Miller 5 attempts in 3 rounds.

Then look at his highest over 5 rounds, post-Serra.

Diaz 11 attempts in 5 rounds.
Condit 8 attempts in 5 rounds
Hardy 11 attempts in 5 rounds.


The BJ Penn fights:

Pre-Serra: 5 attempts in 3 rounds
Post-Serra: 7 attempts in 4 rounds
 
Do we have a more useful stat like the amount of ground control that came from a takedown? Merab spamming takedowns isn't any more impressive than Clay Guida doing the same his whole career.
 
