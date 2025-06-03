GSP was outstanding at takedowns. Merab is on a whole other level...

HoiceNJuicy
Jesus, the man is a, uh, a MACHINE!
Comparing Merub to GSP is like comparing a small,hyper, humping dog to a racehorse.
Yeah but GSP wasn't a takedown machine before the Sera upset, when he started to fight super safe. People tend to forget that he was known as a striker before that.
What's crazy is that Yan defended 38 of 49 TDs in their fight.
TS tried to hype up Merat but instead this thread corrected itself organically to celebrate GSP and dismiss Merub’s cardio decision-fest garbage.