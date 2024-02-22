GSP VS Conor McGregor - Both in their primes, Who wins?

Who gets the spoils in this one?

Both at their 100 percent best. I got to go with GSP. Too good a ground game that for that Lepprechaun. Con-Air McGregor could bloke a lot of smoke but not much fire if it came to a battle with GSP. GSP has the jab, the leg kicks, and the take down defence as well as take down accuracy that would see The French-Canadian rip that mother fuckers head off. It would be a great build up and a mouth watring bout. But ultimately, Saint-Pierre gives McGregor a mare.

GSP by Submission.
 
