Watching it again in full for the first time in years, I'm surprised with how competitive it was. I somehow remembered it GSP having a huge advantage of being able to takedown Bisping at will, which was true but wasn't exactly how it played out.

GSP took his time with the first takedown, he seemed really confident with his standup. Freddie Roach was in his corner which was so weird. After the first takedown he seemed gassed in the last 30 seconds for the first round. He said it himself after the fight that he would've like to have redone his diet leading up to his fight because he made mistakes in bulking up. GSP was gassed in the second round after the takedown as well. He had his hands down which kind of looked like a disaster for him at that point.

Round three starts and GSP took him down right away but Bisping was able to cut him, and as Rogan pointed out, Mike did more damage at the bottom than GSP did from top. When GSP was bloodied up, it seemed that Bisping could've taken over. When GSP knocked him down with the left hook, it was such an unexpected move at that point, it actually seemed lucky. And even after that Bisping was able to survive GSP's GnP, which was impressive as hell. Only when Bisping made the mistake of giving GSP his back was when he had the fight sealed and not really any moment prior like I seemed to have remembered.

Bisping was able to land with the overhead right effectively, I think that if he had known that going in he could have faked throwing an overhand right but instead throw a right uppercut. That may have worked well in hindsight.
 
Bisping did very good,was hard to control and then even from his back he delivered more damage
Gsp started to feel this extra weight and ring rust and was slowing down as i expect prior to the fight
Thing that surprised me was GSP was able to hurt Mike on the feet and thats what eventually got him the win,so he got more power at 185 but if the didnt find that finish i believe Mike would have won at least a decision.Good scrap overall
 
I have never respected that fight.
GSP retired a champ at 170.
When he chose to return to the UFC, there was a new dominant champ at 170 called Tyron Woodley.
GSP should have fought Woodley to re-establish the 170 championship line.
In my feelings, GSP vs Bisping might as well been GSP vs a cripple.
Handicap match in favor of GSP.
 
John Scaler said:
I have never respected that fight.
GSP retired a champ at 170.
When he chose to return to the UFC, there was a new dominant champ at 170 called Tyron Woodley.
GSP should have fought Woodley to re-establish the 170 championship line.
In my feelings, GSP vs Bisping might as well been GSP vs a cripple.
Handicap match in favor of GSP.
UFC called George's/team and told them that was the fight they wanted. Do you think it would have been a wise business decision to say no?
 
Hindsight is always 20/20. Now Tyron is dealing with CTE issues and GSP isnt for the most part.
 
gsp.gif


goat-smile.gif
 
Fedorgasm said:
Bisping could've beaten Jon Jones because he would have 50% invincibility vs eye pokes
no he wouldnt

your post doesnt make sense

jones would kill any version of bisping

btw you like bringing jones name

what an honorable act by gsp fighting a 1 eyed over the hill bisping
 
I felt bad for Bisping in this fight, he could've cemented a legacy even further had his vision been up to par. Still an all-time great for me personally.
 
GSP is a tactician.

He had a damn near perfect Welterweight run and tactfully waited for a perfect matchup at Middleweight in order to become a Double Champ and retire - going against Dana and the UFC’s wishes.

1771343788010.png

One of the few legends that went out on his own terms.
<RomeroSalute>

Dana is still mad about it till this day LMAO
 
HNIC215 said:
GSP is a tactician.

He had a damn near perfect Welterweight run and tactfully waited for a perfect matchup at Middleweight in order to become a Double Champ and retire - going against Dana and the UFC’s wishes.

View attachment 1134357

One of the few legends that went out on his own terms.
<RomeroSalute>

Dana is still mad about it till this day LMAO
thats-true-kramer.gif
 
LizaG said:
I felt bad for Bisping in this fight, he could've cemented a legacy even further had his vision been up to par. Still an all-time great for me personally.
Bisping took the fight lightly and was drinking the week of the fight that was his biggest mistake.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Bisping had one eye. Georges was a confirmed cherry picker. It is what it is.
Beat the guy who just came off back to back to back wins over Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson who all fought the same Bisping lol

Also, Georges was already past his prime prior to retiring after needing ACL surgery and was like 4 years retired.... It was what it was.
 
