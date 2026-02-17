



Watching it again in full for the first time in years, I'm surprised with how competitive it was. I somehow remembered it GSP having a huge advantage of being able to takedown Bisping at will, which was true but wasn't exactly how it played out.



GSP took his time with the first takedown, he seemed really confident with his standup. Freddie Roach was in his corner which was so weird. After the first takedown he seemed gassed in the last 30 seconds for the first round. He said it himself after the fight that he would've like to have redone his diet leading up to his fight because he made mistakes in bulking up. GSP was gassed in the second round after the takedown as well. He had his hands down which kind of looked like a disaster for him at that point.



Round three starts and GSP took him down right away but Bisping was able to cut him, and as Rogan pointed out, Mike did more damage at the bottom than GSP did from top. When GSP was bloodied up, it seemed that Bisping could've taken over. When GSP knocked him down with the left hook, it was such an unexpected move at that point, it actually seemed lucky. And even after that Bisping was able to survive GSP's GnP, which was impressive as hell. Only when Bisping made the mistake of giving GSP his back was when he had the fight sealed and not really any moment prior like I seemed to have remembered.



Bisping was able to land with the overhead right effectively, I think that if he had known that going in he could have faked throwing an overhand right but instead throw a right uppercut. That may have worked well in hindsight.