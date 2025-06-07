GSP talks being a Star Wars nerd

SSgt Dickweed
With Matt Sera no less. GSP actually read a lot of the novels which to me is ultra nerdy.
Georges likes The Mandalorian but like a lot of people generally is disappointed with Kathleen Kennedy's politics/virtue-signaling infused movies and shows. Thanks, Disney
He liked George Lucas' plans of Darth Maul being the central villain after the events of ROTJ, but we got the Rey trilogy instead.
