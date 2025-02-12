  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media GSP taking the pose for his instagram followers.

Still strange to see him with hair
 
Versez said:
A very inspiring pose by GSP, looks like the modern nietsche.

Click to expand...

Brothers this is not good. GSP became Ellen DeGeneres. Why would he do this to himself? GSP become a blonde lady Conor becomes a weirdo rich non fighter. Nick diaz become meth man lighting plants outside the red dragon. I am disappoint. At least we have Tony Ferguson growing hair back and growing in life
 
brick said:
Brothers this is not good. GSP became Ellen DeGeneres. Why would he do this to himself? GSP become a blonde lady Conor becomes a weirdo rich non fighter. Nick diaz become meth man lighting plants outside the red dragon. I am disappoint. At least we have Tony Ferguson growing hair back and growing in life
Click to expand...
The reasons for your opinions and perspectives being what they are becomes painfully clear with your last sentence. So, in your eyes, Tony Ferguson is the one who is "Growing in life." Enough said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,289
Messages
56,888,857
Members
175,444
Latest member
Drahmed

Share this page

Back
Top