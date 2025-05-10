Media GSP says the thing in UFC 315 pre-fight intro!

@ 1:32, "Will UFC tree fifteen be da' nite we are imprezzed by yair pairformince?"



Full transcript:

"As the fighting son of Montreal, when I march my way into battle, I understand the weight of expectations of my name, for my people, for my country.
The 10 pounds of a title fasten aroun one waist, pale in comparresson to da’ metaferracle weight one carry to dat’ moment.
True da’ tears of victerry, the agony of defeat, the deliverrence of redemption.
For da’ firss time in over a dickade, da’ UFC marches back to da’ city where my storee began.
Legens have risen, fallen, and re-emerge.
Battle tested cantenders have ascended and seek the brace of a victor.
Will UFC tree fifteen be da’ night we are imprezzed by yair pairformince?"

While I fully acknowledge that the UFC is shamelessly trying to cash in on GSP's name to help boost this event in lieu of actually promoting their current fighters, I still love to see him getting some recognition. I got a tad nostalgic when I watched this intro the first go around. I'm glad I was there to witness the reign of GSP.
 
gsp-bath.jpg
 
