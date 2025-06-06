GSP rather fight Francis Ngannou than Bas Ruten in a street fight.

I mean, fighting Ngannou is tricky... I think whoever is going there needs to be ready to die. He KO's the fuck out of his opponents and he can't hold back but fist hammer the already barely conscious fighter... Idk if he sees fighting there basically as being as brutal as possible or if the adrenaline is so big he can't hold it, but.... Also, his fight vs Renan Ferreira. His movement was still on point, his kick to the leg sent Junior away like a pro kickboxer leg kicking someone. He moved very fast with strong boxing and fitness and his takedown was just good. His wrestling, no joke, but his wrestling is good. He's not the only striker Ngannou, he said he was constantly training grappling and it shows. And damn, his ground and pound was so nasty that even left hooks from the position he was in left Renan unconscious, as the referee was sleeping. I thought Renan had died since his body softened totally from the ground and pound.



And then Renan Ferreira has a problem now that his face is compromised for life, like, twisted... I don't think anyone would want to fight Ngannou in MMA. Like, that desire of "I want to fight Nagnnou, wow, that fight means a lot!!!" ... Without a huge $ for a pro fight, that would be a fight I bet 99% pro fighters would just ignore.



People will laugh ofc but I think Jon Jones and Pereira would fight him. Pereira is the type that fights anyone. And JJ he is calculated... He treats fighting as a business which it is, i.e, he won't be rushed in last call outs, he prioritizes studying his opponents specially now at the end of his career, where to him, with the amount of damage he has accumulated, he is in there to finish the fight as quickly as he can. But JJ would be another one who is tough anyone would want to fight in the streets lol ... He is the type that will never give up in a fight, he can lose an eye but he will be fighting. If cornered like when Gus started punishing him and he was in trouble, he will still remain calm all while pulling some wild movement, like that takedown feint -> spinning elbow and then going crazy on a barrage of elbows that mad the mauler even run away from him. And when both were bloodied and battered going into the 5th round, Gus was serious and struggling and JJ smiled with the crowd cheering and raised his arms like "yeah, that's it" ... Like, who'd enjoy it in that situation? He enjoys in a way being in uncomfortable spots and that's a huge problem for anyone when fighting