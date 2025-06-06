GSP rather fight Francis Ngannou than Bas Ruten in a street fight.

icemun

icemun

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 30, 2021
Messages
3,710
Reaction score
3,597
Personally I would apologize profusely to all three men if I offended them enough to warrant a street fight.

I know Bas has been to jail for street fighting and was a VIOLENT dude, but Francis is 6'4" and cuts to hit 265

Im not sure GSP reasoning here. Any thoughts?





Georges St-Pierre named the one UFC legend who’d be scarier in a street fight than Francis Ngannou​



bloodyelbow.com

Georges St-Pierre named the one UFC legend who'd be scarier in a street fight than Francis Ngannou

Georges St-Pierre thinks this former UFC star is even scarier than Francis Ngannou
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
 
RIP GSP :(

madturnip-over.gif
 
icemun said:
Personally I would apologize profusely to all three men if I offended them enough to warrant a street fight.

I know Bas has been to jail for street fighting and was a VIOLENT dude, but Francis is 6'4" and cuts to hit 265
Click to expand...
Francis doesn't cut to make 265. He's weighed in in the upper 250s several times and weighed in at 272 for his boxing fights where there was no upper weight limit. Francis diets a little bit to hit 265 and if he's actually trying to be in his best shape he comes in several pounds lighter with no cut.
 
Bas Rutten seemed pretty ruthless, even if his MMA career is kind of overrated by (he beat mainly small japanese guys and cans like Ruben Villareal). But he seems like a guy who'd have no problem with stomping your head against concrete.
 
OP is wrong. GSP said he would rather fight FRANCIS, not Bas.

Francis would knock you out.
Rutten is going for your eyes and breaking your knee caps. He's also known to play hide the spice bottle
 
Last edited:
I mean, fighting Ngannou is tricky... I think whoever is going there needs to be ready to die. He KO's the fuck out of his opponents and he can't hold back but fist hammer the already barely conscious fighter... Idk if he sees fighting there basically as being as brutal as possible or if the adrenaline is so big he can't hold it, but.... Also, his fight vs Renan Ferreira. His movement was still on point, his kick to the leg sent Junior away like a pro kickboxer leg kicking someone. He moved very fast with strong boxing and fitness and his takedown was just good. His wrestling, no joke, but his wrestling is good. He's not the only striker Ngannou, he said he was constantly training grappling and it shows. And damn, his ground and pound was so nasty that even left hooks from the position he was in left Renan unconscious, as the referee was sleeping. I thought Renan had died since his body softened totally from the ground and pound.

And then Renan Ferreira has a problem now that his face is compromised for life, like, twisted... I don't think anyone would want to fight Ngannou in MMA. Like, that desire of "I want to fight Nagnnou, wow, that fight means a lot!!!" ... Without a huge $ for a pro fight, that would be a fight I bet 99% pro fighters would just ignore.

People will laugh ofc but I think Jon Jones and Pereira would fight him. Pereira is the type that fights anyone. And JJ he is calculated... He treats fighting as a business which it is, i.e, he won't be rushed in last call outs, he prioritizes studying his opponents specially now at the end of his career, where to him, with the amount of damage he has accumulated, he is in there to finish the fight as quickly as he can. But JJ would be another one who is tough anyone would want to fight in the streets lol ... He is the type that will never give up in a fight, he can lose an eye but he will be fighting. If cornered like when Gus started punishing him and he was in trouble, he will still remain calm all while pulling some wild movement, like that takedown feint -> spinning elbow and then going crazy on a barrage of elbows that mad the mauler even run away from him. And when both were bloodied and battered going into the 5th round, Gus was serious and struggling and JJ smiled with the crowd cheering and raised his arms like "yeah, that's it" ... Like, who'd enjoy it in that situation? He enjoys in a way being in uncomfortable spots and that's a huge problem for anyone when fighting
 
Croton said:
Rutten is going for your eyes and breaking your knee caps. He's also known to play hide the spice bottle
Click to expand...
There isn't a person I'd like to fight less in a bar/chaotic environment setting than Bas.
 
Croton said:
OP is wrong. GSP said he would rather fight FRANCIS, not Bas.

Francis would knock you out.
Rutten is going for your eyes and breaking your knee caps. He's also known to play hide the spice bottle
Click to expand...

Yeah, I can imagine Francis has never had to be in a street fight in his life, because nobody would mess with him after taking one look at him. Bas seemed to live for street/bar fights going from his stories.
 
Bas fights like a needy little bitch in streetfights then he gets locked up in a swedish prison and cries about it.
Just like Sonnen man is half myth but I would gladly share a beer with both of them. And they can fight!
 
He said the opposite tho, he said he'd rather fight Nagnnou than Bas
 
It seems to be a coded message of "power puncher vs sneaky opponent". Like, the way he described Bas seems like JJ. JJ pokes opponents in the eyes some times, and he uses some doubtful techniques like when fighting Glover... He locked his arm in-between his own arm and his body and twisted it, which is a technique, sure, but it can break the opponents arm instantly. In fact, it's visible that it kinda fucked Glover's arms. Glover was a heavy power puncher back then, whose most wins were by KO in brutal ways, so in the first opportunity, he kinda dislocated Glover's joint in the arm Glover had the most strength in.





That was nasty... He knew Glover had a huge right hook power and firs chance, he almost broke his arm. Like Thiago Santos, Thiago had already injured his knee when JJ dodged a kick, but JJ then there many oblique kicks to prevent his forward aggression. But JJ reasoning isn't so off to me:




I mean... Partially, it makes sense... MMA fight is close to a street fight in many ways.
 
I would rather fight Bill Clinton instead of Obama in a streetfight.
Clinton looks geriatric enough for me to just swipe his purse and let him fall to whatever comes instead.
 
icemun said:
Personally I would apologize profusely to all three men if I offended them enough to warrant a street fight.

I know Bas has been to jail for street fighting and was a VIOLENT dude, but Francis is 6'4" and cuts to hit 265

Im not sure GSP reasoning here. Any thoughts?





Georges St-Pierre named the one UFC legend who’d be scarier in a street fight than Francis Ngannou​



bloodyelbow.com

Georges St-Pierre named the one UFC legend who'd be scarier in a street fight than Francis Ngannou

Georges St-Pierre thinks this former UFC star is even scarier than Francis Ngannou
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
Click to expand...

Title and the content posted are exactly opposite. GSP specifically said He would rather fight Francis than Bas.
 
Francis is a big scary dude. Sure.

Bas will fucking brawl. Proven and tested.
 
He probably said that just because with Ngannou, it's one punch and you're out. I'd rather get flash-KO'd too. Ngannou's scary, but he's a good guy and I doubt he'd be the kind of guy to stomp your head on the ground just for fun. Bas Rutten is a little bit of a psychopath from the old days of MMA :oops:
 
Croton said:
OP is wrong. GSP said he would rather fight FRANCIS, not Bas.

Francis would knock you out.
Rutten is going for your eyes and breaking your knee caps. He's also known to play hide the spice bottle
Click to expand...

Luffy said:
He said the opposite tho, he said he'd rather fight Nagnnou than Bas
Click to expand...

dipstickjimmy said:
Title and the content posted are exactly opposite. GSP specifically said He would rather fight Francis than Bas.
Click to expand...
Apologies

Corrected
 
Bork Neslar said:
Bas Rutten seemed pretty ruthless, even if his MMA career is kind of overrated by (he beat mainly small japanese guys and cans like Ruben Villareal). But he seems like a guy who'd have no problem with stomping your head against concrete.
Click to expand...
Unpopular opinion, but true. He was pretty much the OG bad ass karate fignter that also developed a decent ground game and showed great heart in the UFC. His marketability and charisma clouds their judgement.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

broc5k
Eddie Hall on potential Ngannou fight: “would rather get f—ed up the a— by the devil than fight Francis Ngannou."
Replies
17
Views
957
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge
AMAZINGUFC
News Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months
2
Replies
39
Views
2K
DanaWhitesButler
DanaWhitesButler

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,128
Messages
57,380,731
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top