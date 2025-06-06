GSP rather fight Bas Ruten than Francis Ngannou in a street fight.

Personally I would apologize profusely to all three men if I offended them enough to warrant a street fight.

I know Bas has been to jail for street fighting and was a VIOLENT dude, but Francis is 6'4" and cuts to hit 265

Im not sure GSP reasoning here. Any thoughts?





Georges St-Pierre named the one UFC legend who’d be scarier in a street fight than Francis Ngannou​



Georges St-Pierre named the one UFC legend who'd be scarier in a street fight than Francis Ngannou

Georges St-Pierre thinks this former UFC star is even scarier than Francis Ngannou
