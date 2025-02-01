  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media GSP looks like he lost a big bet on Izzy cageside during the finish

That's what I look like every single time I see his haircut. I just don't understand.

ryan-reynolds-but-why.gif
 
GSP has just seen so many bodies drop it doesn't get his testosterone flowing like the jabronies losing their minds around him.
Takes unearthing a new fossil to get the GOAT blood flowing these days.

Also, I love Georges, but someone please tell him when you are sitting, the button is undone on the jacket.
 
GOAT being the GOAT. No need to jump around like a schoogirl at a pop concert
 
Its possible he had money on it but that was also my reaction to seeing Izzy getting finished (from a highlight video. I missed the fights because I was at work)

I used to hate Izzy but it's sad to see him falling off like this. But this is the sport. We have seen so many legendary champions decline and start taking losses to fighters they would have destroyed only a few years prior.
 
GSP might've simply been rooting for Izzy to win cause he likes him. Is everything a case to some Izzy dislike with you, TS?
 
i dont even like izzy that much and i was kinda sad when that happened.
 
he said that he was sad to see IZZY get Matt-Serad
 
fortheo said:
Georges is friends with izzy to an extent and was probably rooting for him
Click to expand...
Israel is very great fighter who had authored some brilliant performances that have changed this sport. This was a sad defeat. Izzy had some problems that are standing in the way of his greatest potentials. He’s a very special athlete. I just wish him the best with anything and everything he wants to do
 
