just not in 20sMaybe it is a good idea to get on T at some point in your life..
Looks like a guy who did a lot of gear and stopped. Respectfully no yellows plz
Kind of an old man physique for 44
do you lift? I know a lot of older guys at my gym that look a lot better. He has saggy former PED user physiqueDude I'm 44 and don't appear to be the same species as GSP, you prob think his elbows are too pointy as well
do you lift? I know a lot of older guys at my gym that look a lot better. He has saggy former PED user physique
Not even. I'm not talking about shredded guys I mean big beefy dudes who are lifetime lifters
GSP vs Islam would be an All Time Classic
Thank you. There might be 1 in 200 men at 44 that even remotely looks like that.Dude I'm 44 and don't appear to be the same species as GSP, you prob think his elbows are too pointy as well
Why would you compare him to guys who do bodybuilding style training though?Not even. I'm not talking about shredded guys I mean big beefy dudes who are lifetime lifters
Why would you compare him to guys who do bodybuilding style training though?
GSP's always mainly done calisthenics and gymnastics style workouts.
Outside of HW it's never been beneficial for MMA fighters to pack on a huge amount of mass. Lean and mean is the name of the game.