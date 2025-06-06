Media GSP looking in better shape right now than 90% of the active roster

Maybe it is a good idea to get on T at some point in your life..
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
Looks like a guy who did a lot of gear and stopped. Respectfully no yellows plz

Kind of an old man physique for 44
Click to expand...

Ehh, I don't know if he's on anything or not. But it's not an unachievable physique for someone's whose been working out for 20+ years straight and keeps a tight diet.
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
do you lift? I know a lot of older guys at my gym that look a lot better. He has saggy former PED user physique
Click to expand...
basic-stuff.gif
 
Rampage_Jackson said:
Not even. I'm not talking about shredded guys I mean big beefy dudes who are lifetime lifters
Click to expand...
Why would you compare him to guys who do bodybuilding style training though?

GSP's always mainly done calisthenics and gymnastics style workouts.

Outside of HW it's never been beneficial for MMA fighters to pack on a huge amount of mass. Lean and mean is the name of the game.
 
He trains all the time. Even in retirement.

That is one of the things that made him special.

Always training, always working, and mixing the shit out of his training.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Why would you compare him to guys who do bodybuilding style training though?

GSP's always mainly done calisthenics and gymnastics style workouts.

Outside of HW it's never been beneficial for MMA fighters to pack on a huge amount of mass. Lean and mean is the name of the game.
Click to expand...


Setting aside anyone with even moderate weight lifting experience and common sense can tell Georges does not and has not acquired his physique from calisthenics/gymnastics, Georges has specifically said he lifts weights for 'symmetry' and physical appearance.

This is while he was still an active fighter.

Also, someone post the image of GSP in his beanie cap on his knees asking for a title shot with traps bubbling up to his ears here:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pequeño Corey
Media GSP says the thing in UFC 315 pre-fight intro!
Replies
17
Views
635
Pequeño Corey
Pequeño Corey
DanDragon Machi
BJ' shape in Joe Stevenson fight is amazing
2
Replies
28
Views
989
brick
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,124
Messages
57,380,289
Members
175,688
Latest member
classicalthunder

Share this page

Back
Top