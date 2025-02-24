GSP & Jones robberies

No I'm not talking about Jones robbing people for drug money.When GSP got the gift decision vs Henricks everyone was up in arms and some still are today. Imagine if he had 3 gift decisions like that. Imagine if 2 of those were his fights with Hardy and Alves.... That is Jones. He had 3 gift decisions Gus1, Santos and Reyes.And before Jones stans bring up GSP losing to Hughes and Serra, that's called facing challenges and taking risks. Yes GSP fought not to lose after the Serra loss but Jones has been doing that his whole career. Size bully, fighting as low risk as possible and competing to not lose rather than to win. Furthermore at least GSP was kill or be killed for the first part of his career and was still GOAT levelFlame away Jones stans