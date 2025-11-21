The takedowns in that Khabib fight weren't really anything fancy, just repeated mat returns - I wouldn't call that far evolved from what GSP was doing. Islam has the greatest variety of takedowns for sure, though GSP did hit a sick Harai Goshi on Hughes and a similar guillotine sweep on Hendricks to that Islam/Arman fight. I think he makes up for having less variety with slightly better entries, set ups, and just being more explosive with his single and double legs. His ground & pound was also better than Islam's and his submission game wasn't far behind.GSP was a GOAT of his era, but Islam (and obviously Khabib) are much more evolved grapplers with a million different ways to take you down with Judo/Sambo throws and trips.
beautiful takedowns indeed.
GSP had the jab tho.
No they are more evolved because they let guys get up so they can do a matt return. GSP just got you down and GnP'd you for the rest of the round. It also could be Islam's opposition are more evolved. Nobody could stop GSPs TD where as Islam has to use different ones because his opponents evolved.
Islam goes a little lower on the legs/hips but GSP is right on the hips making his a little more explosive. imhoView attachment 1122497
View attachment 1122496
2 GOATs, both have inasnely fast entries and great setups.
Yes. But BJ's jab is legendary.beautiful takedowns indeed.
GSP had the jab tho.