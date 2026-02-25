HoiceNJuicy
Freddie now 65 and decades of battling Parkinson's disease. Hespect your grind, Freddie!
If there's any man who's earned a big money easy exhibition, it's GSP.I hope GSP gets his own Netflix fight soon. He’s stayed in ridiculously good shape since retirement.
Mighty Mouse recently got some work in with GSP too. When GSP came back against Bisping, it was because people doubted him. Now that he's old and inactive, it doesn't matter who GSP fights, he'll be doubted again. GSP just recently tweeted "I like to go away, but I love to comeback," and it's really starting to make me wonder. I would absolutely pick him over most of the current ww division.
but hes saying hes natural but his body look juiced to the gills when he was in his primeSalute legend!
This guy is a class act and such a good role model for kids and young adults.
He definitely deserves more exposure - I'd rather my kids grow up watching fighters like him than this current crop of weirdos.
I know it gets said all the time, but GSP is a tremendously good dude it seems. I've only met him one time for about an hour or so, but you can tell it's just in his nature. He went out of his way to say goodbye to literally every single person at our gym in Thailand when I met him. Glad to see money doesn't change everybody.Roach was a pro boxer , his main asset was being in shape and able to take a helluva beating , retiring in his mid-twenties due to brain trauma . He slowly became known a boxing trainer and became able to make a good living eventually . Sad to see how diminished he is now but George is not forgetting the people who helped him along the way . Respect
*George developed an educated jab over the years , he used it to punish more than a few opponents , his timing was above average
Unless you can prove it then it's just speculation.thats lying
people expect to have a body like him naturally