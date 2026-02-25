Media GSP hitting the mitts with Freddie Roach

Roach was a pro boxer , his main asset was being in shape and able to take a helluva beating , retiring in his mid-twenties due to brain trauma . He slowly became known a boxing trainer and became able to make a good living eventually . Sad to see how diminished he is now but George is not forgetting the people who helped him along the way . Respect

*George developed an educated jab over the years , he used it to punish more than a few opponents , his timing was above average
 
Mighty Mouse recently got some work in with GSP too. When GSP came back against Bisping, it was because people doubted him. Now that he's old and inactive, it doesn't matter who GSP fights, he'll be doubted again. GSP just recently tweeted "I like to go away, but I love to comeback," and it's really starting to make me wonder. I would absolutely pick him over most of the current ww division.
 
GSP is my GOAT, but I don't want to see him fighting at 44.
 
the first time ive ever seen someone this much smaller than George, lol.
 
Good to see them both in there having some fun and putting in a little work.

GSP is the poster boy of the sport for me. A true martial artist, a gentleman, a true athlete. Still keeps training, still in great shape, still learning. In the ring (octagon) he was a killer, but you’d never know if you didn’t see it. Just a great guy to look up to.
 
Salute legend! 🫡

This guy is a class act and such a good role model for kids and young adults.

He definitely deserves more exposure - I'd rather my kids grow up watching fighters like him than this current crop of weirdos.
but hes saying hes natural but his body look juiced to the gills when he was in his prime
thats lying
people expect to have a body like him naturally

its like mike ohearn saying hes natural when hes not lmao
 
I know it gets said all the time, but GSP is a tremendously good dude it seems. I've only met him one time for about an hour or so, but you can tell it's just in his nature. He went out of his way to say goodbye to literally every single person at our gym in Thailand when I met him. Glad to see money doesn't change everybody.
 
GSP vs Anderson Silva on the next Netflix card? You know you'd watch it.
 
Can you imagine if he came back and beat Islam?

I still have Fedor as the GOAT but that would cement GSP as the goat probably forever.
 
