Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
He has a valid point.
IMO not a single GSP fight was as boring as that khamzat fight
That's like your opinion man.IMO not a single GSP fight was as boring as that khamzat fight
Did he really have to make a video about it?
Hmmmm no, I'm remembering correctly. I agree both had lacklustre fights. Silva vs Maia was worse than that, I'd admit.I don't know, but it could be that the fight with Khamzat is still fresh in your mind. But GSP had lacklustre fights, even Anderson Silva had shitty fights. It happens.
I think the only one debatable is the dan hardy fight. No 5 round GSP fight had him landing less than 40 significant strikes. No 5 round GSP fight didn't have GSP outstrike his opponent standing as well as on the ground. There is no GSP fight where less happened than that.
There is an argument to be had, But more happened in the alvez fight than this past weekends fight. Your Opinion seems to be that Du Plessi was precieved more dangerous to khamzat than alvez was to gsp. The only thing that made it more "exciting" is a narrative. Watching the fight without context, the GSP vs alvez fight was more entertaining. Just perception of GSP doing that to a fighter is expected. Which made it less exciting, but that's only with context applied.That's like your opinion man.
But I did find the Thiago Alvez fight extremely boring. It was worse than the Khamzat fight because there were people on here convinced DDP with his strength, size and cardio would weather the storm and pull ahead in the championship rounds so the danger was always there.
You're the one who needs to just move on imo. I haven't made threads with half hearted attemps at scorning people who don't think the fight was entertaining.The point is not every fight is going be exciting and Khamzat has proven in the past he's been in highly entertaining fights. So one fight is not the be all or end all. Just move on, the fight was not in your level entertainment. So be it. Life goes on.
I know Khamzat will be back and he'll probably get a highlight finish.
You know whats funny?The pros are right, they see the dominance in it, it's like the ultimate flex. Pitching shut outs like against Holland, the leech, and rob
That's impressive to knowledgeable fans