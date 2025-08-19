  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media 'GSP had boring fights' - Matt Brown REACTS to Khamzat Chimaev 'boring' win at UFC 319

Wrestling is not really boring. Scrambles are exciting, reversal, get up, stuffing the head, peek out to the rear clinch.

Passivity is what is boring, camping a position for example. But still fighting is still fighting.

You are pinned against the cage, move out of there, you are on the ground, get up, the top guy is doing nothing, but it's your fault being in there.

The average casual only wants two guys with no brain throwing hekmatyar and cuban missiles which is a very limited part of the sport.
 
RockyLockridge said:
IMO not a single GSP fight was as boring as that khamzat fight
Click to expand...
That's like your opinion man.

But I did find the Thiago Alvez fight extremely boring. It was worse than the Khamzat fight because there were people on here convinced DDP with his strength, size and cardio would weather the storm and pull ahead in the championship rounds so the danger was always there.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
I don't know, but it could be that the fight with Khamzat is still fresh in your mind. But GSP had lacklustre fights, even Anderson Silva had shitty fights. It happens.
Click to expand...
Hmmmm no, I'm remembering correctly. I agree both had lacklustre fights. Silva vs Maia was worse than that, I'd admit.

I think the only one debatable is the dan hardy fight. No 5 round GSP fight had him landing less than 40 significant strikes. No 5 round GSP fight didn't have GSP outstrike his opponent standing as well as on the ground. There is no GSP fight where less happened than that.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Hmmmm no, I'm remembering correctly. I agree both had lacklustre fight. Silva vs Maia was worse than that, I'd admit.

I think the only one debatable is the dan hardy fight. No 5 round GSP fight had him landing less than 40 significant strikes. No 5 round GSP fight didn't have GSP outstrike his opponent standing as well as on the ground. There is no GSP fight where less happened than that.
Click to expand...

The point is not every fight is going be exciting and Khamzat has proven in the past he's been in highly entertaining fights. So one fight is not the be all or end all. Just move on, the fight was not in your level entertainment. So be it. Life goes on.

I know Khamzat will be back and he'll probably get a highlight finish.
 
MMASpeculator said:
That's like your opinion man.

But I did find the Thiago Alvez fight extremely boring. It was worse than the Khamzat fight because there were people on here convinced DDP with his strength, size and cardio would weather the storm and pull ahead in the championship rounds so the danger was always there.
Click to expand...
There is an argument to be had, But more happened in the alvez fight than this past weekends fight. Your Opinion seems to be that Du Plessi was precieved more dangerous to khamzat than alvez was to gsp. The only thing that made it more "exciting" is a narrative. Watching the fight without context, the GSP vs alvez fight was more entertaining. Just perception of GSP doing that to a fighter is expected. Which made it less exciting, but that's only with context applied.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
The point is not every fight is going be exciting and Khamzat has proven in the past he's been in highly entertaining fights. So one fight is not the be all or end all. Just move on, the fight was not in your level entertainment. So be it. Life goes on.

I know Khamzat will be back and he'll probably get a highlight finish.
Click to expand...
You're the one who needs to just move on imo. I haven't made threads with half hearted attemps at scorning people who don't think the fight was entertaining.

and by the way, That is not the point you were making. You made it sound like you were making a general statement, You used a specific fighter. Yes even the most exciting fighters have boring fights sometimes. You don't need to go up to bat for them just because you're a fan. This is coming from an Izzy fan. He has boring fights. So what? It's you wants to argue about it.
 
Matt Brown also said that Mike Pyle was better than GSP <lol>

But yes, top fighters can have boring fights! Not exactly breaking news, there. Except Khamzat, no one’s allowed to not enjoy his boring fight(s).
 
RockyLockridge said:
You're the one who needs to just move on imo. I haven't made threads with half hearted attemps at scorning people who don't think the fight was entertaining.
Click to expand...

I'm just posting things that I think people will be interested to see. I've moved on, if you did to, that's cool. Nothing personal. Just having a conversation. Sorry if I offended you.
 
This whole whining about fights being on the ground is a new phenomenon and pathetic also shows the new modern UFC fan is ignorant and uneducated, if you go back to the beginning the Vale Tudo days fights were allowed to stay on the ground to let them naturally unfold the way they would and often times what happened was that the guy on his back would gas out and get pummeled.

Another point is that I believe striking arts like boxing, kickboxing, MT etc, are for ligher and leaner less physically strong guys, where as wrestling, jiu jitsu, judo etc, are for bigger, stronger guys who tend to be slower and have slow twitch muscles so it's bullshit to expect them to be doing MT or boxing. The modern UFC is not fighting it's entertainment for casuals whether anyone wants to admit it, they're structured like boxing with 10 point must system, 5 minutes rounds are awful not enough time for anything to happen longer rounds would have much different outcomes, scoring system is again based off a boxing perspective ridiculous this isn't boxing, stand-up rule totally stupid all for the short attention span new breed fans.


I would love for UFC or some other organization to go back to 8-man tournaments all in one night, all the rules of the old UFC with punches to the back of the head just everything the way it was that was real fighting much more entertaining have 3 weight divisions none of the weight cutting bullshit.
 
2004 account said:
The pros are right, they see the dominance in it, it's like the ultimate flex. Pitching shut outs like against Holland, the leech, and rob

That's impressive to knowledgeable fans
Click to expand...
You know whats funny?

if you've ever watched a no-hitter baseball game, It's not fun to watch. It's boring as hell. But it is impressive.

but if you showed a non baseball fan who doesn't understand the significance, They'd think it was like watching grass grow.
 
I don't remember GSP having any boring fights and I thought the Khamzat fight was awesome
 
