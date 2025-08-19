This whole whining about fights being on the ground is a new phenomenon and pathetic also shows the new modern UFC fan is ignorant and uneducated, if you go back to the beginning the Vale Tudo days fights were allowed to stay on the ground to let them naturally unfold the way they would and often times what happened was that the guy on his back would gas out and get pummeled.



Another point is that I believe striking arts like boxing, kickboxing, MT etc, are for ligher and leaner less physically strong guys, where as wrestling, jiu jitsu, judo etc, are for bigger, stronger guys who tend to be slower and have slow twitch muscles so it's bullshit to expect them to be doing MT or boxing. The modern UFC is not fighting it's entertainment for casuals whether anyone wants to admit it, they're structured like boxing with 10 point must system, 5 minutes rounds are awful not enough time for anything to happen longer rounds would have much different outcomes, scoring system is again based off a boxing perspective ridiculous this isn't boxing, stand-up rule totally stupid all for the short attention span new breed fans.





I would love for UFC or some other organization to go back to 8-man tournaments all in one night, all the rules of the old UFC with punches to the back of the head just everything the way it was that was real fighting much more entertaining have 3 weight divisions none of the weight cutting bullshit.