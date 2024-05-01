GSP chased by a Silverback Gorilla

Partially what was funny was the pose that GSP chose, it is one I have often seen gorillas in when they are chilling. It did not seem like GSP was aware of this, but was probably a key part in the Gorilla's response (or who knows, maybe he had been coached to use that pose but did not mention it.)
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
You are told to slowly crouch down to your knees and assume that or a similar type position. He probably just didn’t mention it but I’d bet it was part of the briefing before the excursion.
 
