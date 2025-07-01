GSP appointed to The Order Of Canada

don't ask
Just a GOAT doing GOAT things instead of spiraling into self-destruction.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/june-2025-order-of-canada-appointments-1.7572660
Georges St-Pierre, a former world champion mixed martial artist, has been made a member of the order for his commitment to helping young Canadians stand up to bullying and promoting physical activity.