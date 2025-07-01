GSP appointed to The Order Of Canada

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
14,565
Reaction score
28,684
how the fuck does Carney chief of staff get nominated ?

I spent years trying to get John Dunsworth AKA Jim Lahey posthumously nominated but never got anywhere..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,084
Messages
57,508,411
Members
175,731
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top