GSP and Khabib concede that Jon Jones is the GOAT

Fedor and JJ tied ... But Khabib now would out JJ ahead since he won 2 more after Gane
 
cmw43 said:
The classy thing to do as GOAT is not declare yourself one.
No one says they are the goat but they all mention JJ as the goat. JJ mentions a list but says he considers himself the goat. 😎
 
Luffy said:
Great gimmick, I'm sure you'll stick out here and get all the attention you want. Don't spiral now that JJ is done and he's now as relevant as all the other retired "goats" .....
 
ricc505 said:
He's done after he beat Tom tho. He came, he saw and he conquered
 
I couldn't imagine myself as a clean fighter being ok with saying Jon Jones is GOAT.

Only way it makes sense is if GSP and Khabib were taking steroids too. They must believe every other top fighter was juiced too. Did they just out themselves?
<TheWire1>
 
The only GOAT remaining to not call either Jones or themselves the GOAT is Fedor.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
