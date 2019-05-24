Grown Man Realizes He Never Learned How to Properly Take a Poop

He is not alone
It is one my favorite of all times. The jokes never get old, the ability he has to stay in character is second to none, with all his characters.Borat is the funniest movie ever made and I will call anyone that disagrees the most vile and disgraceful insults I can think of, every time
I had the exact same reaction. Seriously guys you need to watch that video. It's worth itLmfao
I thought this would be the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen, and it is, but I did lmao at that weird idiot.
he pulls it off but obviously he's lying.
Can't watch vid atm, can someone explain what he *thinks* is supposed to happen?
He places a tissue on his hand and let his shit lands on it before throwing them away.
EDIT:
The female host was legit wtf blank face when she realise he's thought he's been doing it right.
I call shenanigans. Shenanigans and self promotions.
Not gonna work that well when you have less than 'solid' exits.....He places a tissue on his hand and let his shit lands on it before throwing them away.