Grown Man Realizes He Never Learned How to Properly Take a Poop

Lmfao

I thought this would be the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen, and it is, but I did lmao at that weird idiot.
 
IloveTHIS said:
Borat is the funniest movie ever made and I will call anyone that disagrees the most vile and disgraceful insults I can think of, every time
It is one my favorite of all times. The jokes never get old, the ability he has to stay in character is second to none, with all his characters.
 
71-ubjfV2SL.gif
 
A.C. said:
I had the exact same reaction. Seriously guys you need to watch that video. It's worth it
 
I died of laughter way too hard. holy shit
 
lol, this is hilarious, I can just picture this big dude catching his shit in his hand
so stupid :D .
.especially since hes talking to a woman (who we all know do not shit) and shes being all open about it and confused lol
 
Can't watch vid atm, can someone explain what he *thinks* is supposed to happen?
 
facePuncher7 said:
He places a tissue on his hand and let his shit lands on it before throwing them away.

EDIT:
The female host was legit wtf blank face when she realise he's thought he's been doing it right.
 
5crew said:
I call shenanigans. Shenanigans and self promotions.
 
yup that will get him some street cred lol
 
