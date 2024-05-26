Growing beard vs shaving...which is really lower maintenance?

I grow a beard during the colder months and stay shaved during the warmer months. The idea of which style is more low maintenance seems to be debated.



Case for Beard: dont have to shave, can just let it grow mang.



Case against beard: at a certain point you need to wash and groom it a certain way to keep up with potential ingrown hairs, flyaways, and scraggly appearance.



Case for shaving - just have to shave and you are done. Maybe once every day or once every few days depending on how close you want it.



Case against - if you need to be clean shaven you need to constantly go through razors or to the barber if you need a very close shave.



Of course if you dont care about appearance you could easily just grow a beard and not give a shit. But also if you dont care about a very close shave you can use an electric razor/trimmer and trim it enough to pass as shaved without spending money on a barber or sharper razors.



which one do you think is lower maintenance? I feel like the beard is lower maintenance until a certain point, while shaving could be consistently the same amount of maintenance throughout. So in guess it is sort of even.