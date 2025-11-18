Social Grocery Prices in America Are Out of Control

Do you agree ?
Whats your experience ?
The prices these people are showing are really high. I feel like I'm watching some scene from the Truman Show movie.
Is this really what is happening ? Is it because of the tarrifs - or , as usual , a sleepy Joe leftover ?

And also , why are politicians never held accountable for their lies.
 
Last edited:
It's very true a 16 oz bottle of diet coke before Trump would have cost you 1.25 now is 2.30 a 20 oz bottle is 2.70. Don't get me started on ground beef, Hormel Beef Tips, and the fact that frozen dinners have shrank in size yet still costs around 4 to 5 bucks each. We are talking a 20 to 25 percent decrease in size. Someone said I don't know what frozen food company said that the beef is 80 percent beef and 20 percent of non meat product? What does that mean. Companies are going out of their way to avoid loses.
 
My brother never food shops he’s been telling everyone prices are down here for months bc Trump said so ……

This month he’s the one doing going out and I’d say once a week has at least cost him at least 6/7 hundred dollars more total and that’s just the one month he had to go shopping and that’s also cutting down bulk products and less brand names so he got less items .

Prices are crazy is a phrase around here yet Trumps name never comes up or Tarriffs but I hear a lot of Joe Bidens name on the television though that’s when I usually go train or put my headphones on …..the brain rot in this country is real comes in all directions . Lol
 
Yeah it's absolutely insane, the prices are out of control and it doesn't seem to be getting any better.

COVID happens, prices of everything goes up and doesn't come back down, and now with the tariffs things are just going to keep going up even more. Lots of people can't afford to eat beef anymore, it's just chicken, eggs, and canned tuna for protein.

It's one of those things that Trump and the mega rich don't care about at all. None of them know what grocery prices are or even go in stores themselves, just send maids to do it for them.
 
It's very true a 16 oz bottle of diet coke before Trump would have cost you 1.25 now is 2.30 a 20 oz bottle is 2.70. Don't get me started on ground beef, Hormel Beef Tips, and the fact that frozen dinners have shrank in size yet still costs around 4 to 5 bucks each. We are talking a 20 to 25 percent decrease in size. Someone said I don't know what frozen food company said that the beef is 80 percent beef and 20 percent of non meat product? What does that mean. Companies are going out of their way to avoid loses.
Look at this fool and how dumb hes made to look here . This article is like Trump Logic For Dummies book . Lol

It’s basically this .

( The dividend plan “misses the mark,” the Tax Foundation’s York said. ”If the goal is relief for Americans, just get rid of the tariffs.’’ )

www.mississippifreepress.org

Fact-Checking Trump's Promise to Give Americans $2,000 Tariff Dividend Checks

President Donald Trump is promising $2,000 tariff dividend checks to Americans. Budget experts scoff at the idea. Here's why.
www.mississippifreepress.org www.mississippifreepress.org
 
my brother got his 298 in food stamps, so that's not been taken yet. Don't know if that's nationwide or what. I could see Trump leaving it to the state to pay but i don't know, haven't looked too deep into it.
 
Do you agree ?
Whats your experience ?
The prices these people are showing are really high. I feel like I'm watching some scene from the Truman Show movie.
Is this really what is happening ? Is it because of the tarrifs - or , as usual , a sleepy Joe leftover ?

And also , why are politicians never held accountable for their lies.
I haven’t noticed a big change recently but I fear it’s coming.

On the bright side, Lidl has turkeys for $0.25 per pound. I bought 45 lbs worth for under $12.
 
I’ve been keeping an egg tracker in the lounge. 3.67/doz this week
 
What's crazy is the liberal posters here never used to complain about prices of anything when Biden was President. They never used to complain about Epstein either, but now they complain about grocries. Now they wont' stop talkin about Epstein because they think NOW Trump is involved.
 
People really got away from gardening from the late 80's onwards. Supermarkets made everything easy as hell, and things were affordable. No better time to pick it back up than the present. Anything that you can grow is one thing you don't have to buy, and there are plenty of things even total morons could probably grow without killing. More people really ought to get into it. It's not a solution, but it is a step.

I willingly pay more for certain things. That's on me. Coffee, eggs, meat, no problem, I'll pay a premium.

But for the most part, looking at the overall prices of things lately, it's kind of fucked. The price of canned goods and prepackaged meals is insane. The last time.. and fully in my own stupidity... I took a risk and bought a steak at a local Sobey's, it felt slimy when I opened it up. You reap what you sow, lol.

I don't see how it is any different at any major grocery chain. The cost of groceries was always rising anyways, albeit slower. But this whole tariff nonsense really fucked just about everyone, directly or indirectly and everyone's paying a price.

You can easily fit $200 worth of groceries in 2 or 3 normal sized bags now. And what you're getting won't last long if you have any more than two mouths to feed or unless you eat like birds do.
 
What's crazy is the liberal posters here never used to complain about prices of anything when Biden was President. They never used to complain about Epstein either, but now they complain about grocries. Now they wont' stop talkin about Epstein because they think NOW Trump is involved.
What’s more crazy is on here were constantly talking about Biden egg prices and that went silent when those prices shot up the first week Trump took over .

The next crazy thing is how you have such an inability to understand it was Trump who wanted the file’s release in April/ May until he did a turn around when he was found to be in them and told everyone releasing them would be bad for everyone involved etc etc etc . Lol

So yea your correct in a sense bc the majority here was complaining about the food prices under Biden which were the right winged idiots on here who went silent when things got worse under Trump , let that sink in .
 
Last edited:
I've been keeping an egg tracker in the lounge. 3.67/doz this week
Where are these crazy prices for eggs that keep these averages so high?

They're $2.10 at Kroger and $2.19 at HEB per dozen here.

lol

Almost everything for groceries is back to normal... except steak. I just wait until they go on sale and buy steak in bulk and freeze it.

Benefits of Texas I guess
 
