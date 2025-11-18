People really got away from gardening from the late 80's onwards. Supermarkets made everything easy as hell, and things were affordable. No better time to pick it back up than the present. Anything that you can grow is one thing you don't have to buy, and there are plenty of things even total morons could probably grow without killing. More people really ought to get into it. It's not a solution, but it is a step.



I willingly pay more for certain things. That's on me. Coffee, eggs, meat, no problem, I'll pay a premium.



But for the most part, looking at the overall prices of things lately, it's kind of fucked. The price of canned goods and prepackaged meals is insane. The last time.. and fully in my own stupidity... I took a risk and bought a steak at a local Sobey's, it felt slimy when I opened it up. You reap what you sow, lol.



I don't see how it is any different at any major grocery chain. The cost of groceries was always rising anyways, albeit slower. But this whole tariff nonsense really fucked just about everyone, directly or indirectly and everyone's paying a price.



You can easily fit $200 worth of groceries in 2 or 3 normal sized bags now. And what you're getting won't last long if you have any more than two mouths to feed or unless you eat like birds do.