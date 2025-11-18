Why did you
reacted to your reaction
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 14,073
- Reaction score
- 10,140
Do you agree ?
Whats your experience ?
The prices these people are showing are really high. I feel like I'm watching some scene from the Truman Show movie.
Is this really what is happening ? Is it because of the tarrifs - or , as usual , a sleepy Joe leftover ?
And also , why are politicians never held accountable for their lies.
Whats your experience ?
The prices these people are showing are really high. I feel like I'm watching some scene from the Truman Show movie.
Is this really what is happening ? Is it because of the tarrifs - or , as usual , a sleepy Joe leftover ?
And also , why are politicians never held accountable for their lies.
Last edited: