Social Greta Thunberg Megathread

Nameless Ghoul said:
Thoughts? They just seem like pawns. MSNBC is interviewing a girl who has been an "activist" for two years now....she's 11.

Edit: I just want to add that I don't mean this to be an attack thread. It just comes across as insanity watching the media and world leaders fawning over their "wisdom".
She is the 16 yr old Swede who has visited many countries and met many politicians and talks to them about climate change. She claims to be able to see CO2 in the atmosphere.
This is a very interesting article about her. I had no idea about her history, i knew she suffered with Asperger's but was unaware of all this other stuff mentioned.

It's weird how politicians and others treat her as if she were the messiah instead of a little girl with a lot of mental problems, i think it is dangerous. She scares the hell out of other kids with what she says. She doesn't have all the facts but that doesn't seem to worry anyone.

https://quillette.com/2019/04/23/se...eater-good-greta-thunberg-and-child-activism/
 
Sounds like run of the mill child abuse to make money with a message. Same as child preachers.
 
Sounds pretty stupid TBH, and people should know better than to put her in this position.
 
Have you not been paying attention to the Epstein stuff? I think we all know why politicians and billionaires really like hanging out with young teen girls with mental problems.
 
It's indicative of the silliness that has descended upon Western culture where adults are seemingly looking to children to lead. It's this silliness that leads to the dangerous. Sweden even put out some propaganda photo where she's surrounded by politicians as though she's said something profound. I mean is this NK or what? Look at those crazy eyes.

This climate change nonsense is a sideshow. Sweden will be destroyed by Muslims long before any climate change.


greta-thunberg-attacks-uk-energy-policy-as-beyond-absurd__727437_.jpg


Another example off the top of my head is some Robert Redford documentary about Chicago schools or something and he's shining a light on some 10 year old giving a speech. That kids probably in juvy now to be honest. I think it's on Netflix.
 
These photo ops are just complete scumbag bs.. We are all tired of these idiots pretending they are good people with crap like this.
 
Fun fact, look into her “handler”, a women she is seen with in many of these events. Then look into who she works for.


Surely, there couldn’t be people with an agenda feeding her the lines, right???


PS, it should surprise nobody that the left looks to children to lead. Democrats think with their heart, not their brain.
 
rofl what a bunch of whiny bitch pussy right wingers crying and afraid and making fun of a little girl now. real strong tough guys, real classy. if you ever needed an example of how conservatives are trolling bullying pieces of shit, look no further than this fuckin runaway train of cuntery.

but they vote in republicans who deregulate emissions for their own short term personal greed and for the greed of rich and wealthy cunts who don't give a shit about 100 years from now (or even 10 years from now), then elect a fuckin vile psychotic monster who literally calls all this scientifically backed data and resources a "hoax."

but you have the balls to make fun of this little girl. if i was that girl, and i read all your bullshit, i'd probably tell you to go fuck yourselves and you are worthless pieces of shit that make the world a shittier place.

if i was her, of course. i'd never say it myself since the mods take flaming very seriously on this forum. they want good discussion, like this fuckin shit pile of a thread.
 
Well as long as she’s “morally correct”...
 
I've read better posts, but not many, thank you.
 
^^^ clear case of mental illness


There is not a single disparaging remark made about her ITT before your post.


You should seriously consider professional help.
 
Have you?

His post is complete fiction. Nobody ITT made fun of her.

Contemplate why you liked a post so full of hate, and so devoid of fact.

Or not,

This is a great example of why I enjoy your posts so much. Cool, calm, well reasoned out points made in a concise way along logical lines that address specific points. Free of hyperbole and theatrics. Beautiful work!

Have a like. You're a wordsmith, a gentleman and clearly a scholar. Men want to be you, and women want to be with you. :)
 
You're a good man, bobgeese.
 
WTF?
 
I didn't see anyone making fun of her.

I see people that see this as child predation, and it is.
 
is 16 legal in sweden? i knw it is in some states
 
Is this any different than when right wingers prop up kids?
 
