Thoughts? They just seem like pawns. MSNBC is interviewing a girl who has been an "activist" for two years now....she's 11.
Edit: I just want to add that I don't mean this to be an attack thread. It just comes across as insanity watching the media and world leaders fawning over their "wisdom".
She is the 16 yr old Swede who has visited many countries and met many politicians and talks to them about climate change. She claims to be able to see CO2 in the atmosphere.
This is a very interesting article about her. I had no idea about her history, i knew she suffered with Asperger's but was unaware of all this other stuff mentioned.
It's weird how politicians and others treat her as if she were the messiah instead of a little girl with a lot of mental problems, i think it is dangerous. She scares the hell out of other kids with what she says. She doesn't have all the facts but that doesn't seem to worry anyone.
https://quillette.com/2019/04/23/se...eater-good-greta-thunberg-and-child-activism/