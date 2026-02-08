  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Grenade attack in France

Diversity grenade or grenade of peace?

Those fucking right wingers again...

(Snarky anger aside...my dad was in Paris back in the 50's when the Algerians bombed Paris. If memory serves they kept doing it in the mid 1990's, 2000's and even around 2019 or 20. These fuckin Algerians have been doing this shit a Looooong time)
 
What was the point of that? Did they have a connection to that place or was it just a random attack?

Noose em up France
 
Part and parcel of living in a place.
We need them for cheap labour and to increase our GDP. We call it cultural enrichment
The funny part is I don't think they even use those excuses in Europe since everyone can clearly see their migrants are wandering the street, drinking tea in cafes and stabbing and raping people or throwing grenades into salons while the citizens are working to support them, and France's GDP growth has been grinding downward for like 60 years to nearly flat, with government spending at almost 60% of GDP, and 3.4% of GDP spent just on immigration.

They don't even claim economic benefits to importing migrants because it's actually all drain, and they only import criminals and terrorists out of pure hatred for their own citizens, and then confiscate the majority of the money to import, house, clothe and feed migrants.


www.lefigaro.fr

Comment l’immigration coûte 3,4% de PIB par an à la France

EXCLUSIF - Une note de l’Observatoire de l’immigration et de la démographie déplore l’impact négatif de l’immigration sur la croissance, la compétitivité et le budget français, à rebours des récentes conclusions du think-tank progressiste Terra Nova.
www.lefigaro.fr www.lefigaro.fr




France_GDP_Growth_Rate_.2e16d0ba.fill-600x314.format-png.png
 
Meh, here in Sweden, we suffered on average one bomb attack every other day in 2025.

980.png
My friends sister has been living in sweden for quite some time now. She's married with two kids and she said that they're living their best life. I asked her about Malmö, as I keep reading how dangerous it has become and she said that you have a couple of zones, where you're advised not to go, but that's normal in all of the big cities.
 
My friends sister has been living in sweden for quite some time now. She's married with two kids and she said that they're living their best life. I asked her about Malmö, as I keep reading how dangerous it has become and she said that you have a couple of zones, where you're advised not to go, but that's normal in all od the big cities.
There are some that claim that Sweden is in its entirety a "no-go-zone", while other claim it is still a totally safe country.

The truth is in the middle.

If one would compare Sweden to pre-1975, it is much less safe today, but not as bad as some wants to portray it.
 
What was the point of that? Did they have a connection to that place or was it just a random attack?

Noose em up France
I'd *guess* that it might be a money laundering operation for a rival gang. Hairdressers, nail salons etc often are because it's hard to prove where all the cash in the till came from.
 
My friends sister has been living in sweden for quite some time now. She's married with two kids and she said that they're living their best life. I asked her about Malmö, as I keep reading how dangerous it has become and she said that you have a couple of zones, where you're advised not to go, but that's normal in all of the big cities.
Crime in Sweden is bad, but not much worse than in many other places, and still much better than in some.

There are... special interest groups... with an agenda, that are doing their best to hype up crime in Sweden in social media as being worse than it is, claiming there is full-scale war going on with riots on the streets and with regions police cannot go. It is quite common that these groups are right wing groups, or groups with deep connections to Russia.
Truth is that murder and crime rate is slightly higher that the other Scandinavian countries but a bit lower than Finland, UK and France.

Compared to the murder-rate per capita in the US, Sweden is a peaceful little nation with almost nothing going on.
There are no place where police do not go.

The only strange thing is that there are more hand grenade attacks than in other European nations. But very VERY few has actually died or been injured in one of these attacks.
But hand grenades attacks are not exclusive to Sweden. they happen occasionally in Germany and in other places, like France this time, too.
 
