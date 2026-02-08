Boomb said: My friends sister has been living in sweden for quite some time now. She's married with two kids and she said that they're living their best life. I asked her about Malmö, as I keep reading how dangerous it has become and she said that you have a couple of zones, where you're advised not to go, but that's normal in all of the big cities. Click to expand...

Crime in Sweden is bad, but not much worse than in many other places, and still much better than in some.There are... special interest groups... with an agenda, that are doing their best to hype up crime in Sweden in social media as being worse than it is, claiming there is full-scale war going on with riots on the streets and with regions police cannot go. It is quite common that these groups are right wing groups, or groups with deep connections to Russia.Truth is that murder and crime rate is slightly higher that the other Scandinavian countries but a bit lower than Finland, UK and France.Compared to the murder-rate per capita in the US, Sweden is a peaceful little nation with almost nothing going on.There are no place where police do not go.The only strange thing is that there are more hand grenade attacks than in other European nations. But very VERY few has actually died or been injured in one of these attacks.But hand grenades attacks are not exclusive to Sweden. they happen occasionally in Germany and in other places, like France this time, too.