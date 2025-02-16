  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Gregory Rodriguez cuts age like Shane Carwin cuts height

I thought to myself he does look a lot older than 32. Jared looked younger than him at 40. Great fight though. Robocop is hugeeeeeee for MW, he looked a whole weight class bigger than Jaren who is a former heavyweight lol.
 
Did anyone see his walk in the building clothes. I can't find a pic but he looked like this.
 

I called my wife in to show her. "That guy is my height and weighed in at 186". She was like... excuse me what?
 
