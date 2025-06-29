Media Gregory Rodrigues KO Jack Hermansson GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
12,025
Reaction score
51,846
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif




 



Look at this....hermansson legs got thundered from that hammerfist, god damnit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN+ 109: 2.15 9:30pm ET Gregory Rodrigues vs Jared Cannonier
Replies
7
Views
278
helax
helax
Siver!
News Jack Hermansson vs Robocop Rodrigues Set for June 28, Vegas
2
Replies
26
Views
870
Kenny Powerth
Kenny Powerth
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND)UFC on ESPN+ 109: 2.15 9:30pm ET Gregory Rodrigues vs Jared Cannonier*Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
120
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,974
Messages
57,502,888
Members
175,732
Latest member
dkiwowpwks

Share this page

Back
Top