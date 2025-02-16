  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Gregory Rodrigues had pictures of Jared Cannonier in his home to motivate himself for the fight

200w.gif
 
Everybody can’t be Chris Weidman bro
Shoulda been working on your cardio
 
See that was robocops downfall

He obsessed over his opponent like a girl he had a crush on and blew his wad way too quick in there



Shame on him
 
Going to be a mixture of relief and disappointment taking those down.
 
Nothing new though.

Every single pro boxer used to do this shit back in the 80's after Rocky 3 or 4. With mixed results.

Kinda corny if you ask me but hey, do what you gotta do.
 
Didn't Hobocop also say that each day he would rip up one of Jared's photos until there was only one left that he would keep with him on fight day?

Also, were these just printouts of the same photo or did he have different pictures of Jared in various poses and sizes? Like 8x10s in the kitchen and bedrooms, smaller wallet-sized ones to carry around, maybe a poster-sized one at the gym?
 
TITS said:
Didn't Hobocop also say that each day he would rip up one of Jared's photos until there was only one left that he would keep with him on fight day?

Also, were these just printouts of the same photo or did he have different pictures of Jared in various poses and sizes? Like 8x10s in the kitchen and bedrooms, smaller wallet-sized ones to carry around, maybe a poster-sized one at the gym?
Will his girlfriend want him to keep some of the sexier ones up that he had in the bedroom?
 
Sucky moment when you have to walk around and take all those photos down of the guy who whooped your ass
 
DrRodentia said:
Will his girlfriend want him to keep some of the sexier ones up that he had in the bedroom?
Fuck man, now I really want to see Hobocop's crazy ass Jared shrines, but word is he already ripped the pictures to shreds before fight day to get himself motivated. I hope there's some evidence of it floating around. Maybe he stuffed the last remaining one in his cup before walking out. His girlfriend will probably want to preserve that one, maybe.
 
