Media Greg Hardy VS Josh Watson

Guy was a stud in the NFL for a couple years which is objectively harder and more impressive than anything any UFC Champ has ever done
 
That first knockdown was nnnnnice! Watson parries the jab, throws a punch to draw the counter, ducks under and lands a left hook counter on the chin.

The second one was somewhat similar. Well done!
 
BKFC, where the tradition of brutal sports violence is preserved and displayed.
Croaker said:
Guy was a stud in the NFL for a couple years which is objectively harder and more impressive than anything any UFC Champ has ever done
The PPV this weekend has a former champ whose literally an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling. That's way more impressive then being a stud for a few years in the NFL and fizzling out
 
