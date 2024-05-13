Greetings, I'm New Here

Hi guys (and guys pretending to be girls online), I'm a new member here and as a future valued and respected poster I thought I should introduce myself.

I used to post on that other board but was taken out unfairly during a witch hunt that could be compared to the Mads Mikkelsen film "The Hunt". So many people were taken out by a rogue mogue I would say the situation was only comparable to Russia under Stalin.

So you might say I'm a refugee here but unlike the refugees coming to America I can read and speak English, and am looking to carry my own weight and not create fake cancer style go-fund me's.

If anyone wants to learn more feel free to ask and I look forward to conversing with you all over the news of the day. I expect we shall share some laughs, and in the future, maybe even some tears.
 
Congrats. You will be feeling different these next few months... as you grow into your new 6'7 300LB Jacked and Shredded Frame.. Women and Men will look at you differently now , and they will all want to bang you... You are now Elite... and get ready to be the envy of the gym as now you will warm up with teh 315 on the bench.
 
Haha it sounds like you are insinuating posters here lie about their height, physical strength, and bank account. Sounds familiar to that other place! I'd remind these people the one person you can't lie to is yourself.

You can talk all the shit and make all the lies you want but when that screen goes black you will shudder at your own reflection because you'll see a short, fat, bald, broke, pussy who can't get laid with an attractive woman.

The rest of us though are in shape, strong, tall alphas; my people!
 
Welcome aboard!

First question to ascertain your sanity is:

Would you ever eat a steak well done with ketchup?

Cheers !
 
