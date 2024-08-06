The green mums have come, to bloom.

You can see them from across the room as they consume... all of the light.

They are as delicate as fine silk, if they don't get enough water they will surely wilt.



I spilt and spoiled the soil in one of life's little turmoils, so I sweep it up in the dustpan and tossed it to the side.

I place them in the ground and give them food for thought, and food for their roots...look at the shoots.



In contrast to the other colors they stand out, they fill the apace with what looks like the heartbeat of the garden...they are not permanent.

They will come and go in less than a season but thats all the more reason to appreciate them while they're here.



They will disappear but we will move on and continue feed the plants that will stay, forever more.

Paint the yard will your blood sweat and tears ...fall down and look at the sky and extract all that you need to continue... strengthen your muscle and sinew, to carry the weight of your world on your shoulders.



Fertilize the dirt, enjoy your day, put down all that burdens you and move towards the beauty that you can control.

Put yourself first and never let you go without the things you need to thrive.



Stay alive.



~SL