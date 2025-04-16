Law Green Card Holding Colombia Student Detained by ICE at Naturalization Interview

Columbia student detained while attending naturalization interview, lawyer says

Mohsen Mahdawi, who was born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank and is a U.S. permanent resident, was taken into custody in Vermont, his lawyer said.
"Earlier today, Mohsen Mahdawi of White River Junction, Vermont, walked into an immigration office for what was supposed to be the final step in his citizenship process," they said. "Instead, he was arrested and removed in handcuffs by plainclothes, armed, individuals with their faces covered. These individuals refused to provide any information as to where he was being taken or what would happen to him."

"Mr. Mahdawi, a legal resident of the United States, must be afforded due process under the law and immediately released from detention," they added.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Department of Homeland Security referred NBC News to the State Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Colombian student immigrant from the West Bank? Got confused for a second there. Anybody checked his tweets?
 
He deserves due process, but if it comes up that he was pushing anti-USA subversive crap.... bye.
 
The Blackshirts don't seem to know what they're doing hence they're unable to explain these instances.

Ironic that they wear masks, really, when they seem to operate while blindfolded.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
The opposite actually. He stopped doing protests at Columbia specifically to build a better relationship with Jewish students.
Maybe he fuct around too much and the "find out" part took some time to catch up before he 180'd.

An organiser of pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University has been arrested by immigration officials as he attended an interview as part of his application for US citizenship, his lawyer says.
