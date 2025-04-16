GreatSaintGuillotine
You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
Columbia student detained while attending naturalization interview, lawyer says
Mohsen Mahdawi, who was born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank and is a U.S. permanent resident, was taken into custody in Vermont, his lawyer said.
"Earlier today, Mohsen Mahdawi of White River Junction, Vermont, walked into an immigration office for what was supposed to be the final step in his citizenship process," they said. "Instead, he was arrested and removed in handcuffs by plainclothes, armed, individuals with their faces covered. These individuals refused to provide any information as to where he was being taken or what would happen to him."
"Mr. Mahdawi, a legal resident of the United States, must be afforded due process under the law and immediately released from detention," they added.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Department of Homeland Security referred NBC News to the State Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.