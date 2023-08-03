Green Bay Packers 2023 Differences between now and 2008

We start another big transition season as the Packers have a new starting quarterback like they did in 2008 when Rodgers took over for Favre after Favre was traded to the Jets.



In 2008, the fan base was split between those of us who were eager to see what Rodgers could do and were tired of the Favre retirement drama and the fans who were angry that Favre had been traded and booed Rodgers. Many switched to being Jets fans.



While the two situations seem to be almost identical from the outside, I'm not sensing the animosity toward the team or Jordan Love from the fans I know. Maybe in 2008 the fans recalled the years before Favre and were expecting a big collapse under Rodgers, which did happen in 2008 as they went 6-10 in Rodgers first season. That wasn't that bad considering they had gone 4-12 with Favre in 2005, the year Rodgers was drafted.



It certainly seems that Love has garnered some respect from the pundits and I was surprised to see Pat McAfee talking about the Packers yesterday.





How are other Packer fans seeing this change?