Green Bay Packers 2023 Differences between now and 2008

I love the patented @JackWhite optimism haha, but I'm not quite there yet I guess.So far in camp Love seems to have shown a pretty great improvement in decision making, as well as some pretty awesome throws. But he also missed some wide open guys more than just a few times. Theoretically everything is there, but he also needs to perform under immense pressure as an NFL starter and he needs to improve as the season goes on, especially in turning those wide open misses to completions.The young receiving group (WR plus TE) has performed in quite a similar way, getting wide open, having great catches and big plays etc., but there seem to be a lot of drops in there, too. Just like Love, the young receiving group has to improve during the season.I don't worry about RB, Jones and Dillon are going to be a good duo. O-Line SHOULD be good, it SHOULD be easily Top 10. A major problem is apparently the lack of development of Josh Myers, dude seems to regress from his rookie year even. It's such a shame that the Packers wanted to outsmart the consensus and didn't just pick Creed Humphrey, who's one of the best already. Maybe if Myers was above average at least it wouldn't hurt, but he might be replaced this season. Bakh is also a problem, he can be unavailable any given day.On defense there should be a lot of talent available, however I don't trust them to perform in the Top 10 range like their talent suggests. It's gonna end up being average again I'm afraid, while terrible against the run but good against pass. Hopefully Joe Barry continues his end of season play calling rather than the passive stuff at the beginning. Safety is a concern, but Edge, ILB, CB should all be good with iDL being a question mark.All in all, with a rather weak schedule, I expect 7-9 wins. Most important is that the young team develops together over the course of the season and especially Love.{EDIT: If Love really struggles, it could obviously also swing into 5ish win territory}