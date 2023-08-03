Green Bay Packers 2023 Differences between now and 2008

We start another big transition season as the Packers have a new starting quarterback like they did in 2008 when Rodgers took over for Favre after Favre was traded to the Jets.

In 2008, the fan base was split between those of us who were eager to see what Rodgers could do and were tired of the Favre retirement drama and the fans who were angry that Favre had been traded and booed Rodgers. Many switched to being Jets fans.

While the two situations seem to be almost identical from the outside, I'm not sensing the animosity toward the team or Jordan Love from the fans I know. Maybe in 2008 the fans recalled the years before Favre and were expecting a big collapse under Rodgers, which did happen in 2008 as they went 6-10 in Rodgers first season. That wasn't that bad considering they had gone 4-12 with Favre in 2005, the year Rodgers was drafted.

It certainly seems that Love has garnered some respect from the pundits and I was surprised to see Pat McAfee talking about the Packers yesterday.


How are other Packer fans seeing this change?
 
I think there is a contingent part of the fan base that just expects GB to have HOF QB play. Especially when you look at the parallels between the Rodgers/Love situation. I really hope Love is the second coming, because with the way the FO operates and how this team blows first round picks on a defense that is middling at best, they will need HOF play at the QB position to have a chance at playoff success. Now I don't expect Love to be a top 5 QB in the league, more of a top 10; legit franchise guy who needs a complete team around him to have success. I think he will be Matt Ryan but with much better arm talent.

So with that being said, I'm going out on a limb and taking our beloved Green Bay Packers to win the division with an 11 - 6 record. Call it hubris, but the Lions have to show me they have legitimately turned their franchise around. The Bears? Fields might have had a chance, but he has been ruined by a bad o-line. The Vikings? Offensively they are going to continue to score points, but they are pretty bare bones on the defensive side of the ball.
 
NFC is top heavy... 9-8 should get all in the playoffs
 
Mike Sando of The Athletic doesn't have any love for Love. Sando ranked Love at 26. Sando also claimed quotes from the famous "unnamed sources".

An unnamed opposing coach then slapped the Packers with some harsh Jordan Love reality:

“We have no idea what this guy is,” an offensive coach said. “My initial read is that he doesn’t process the game well enough. I don’t see a natural, smooth, instinctive player, the way he reacts to the defense.”
I've seen this same quote attributed to an unnamed Packer coach in a different article

A rival GM took it a step further as he raised some serious doubts as to whether or not Love will be able to fill the shoes Aaron Rodgers has left behind:
“You’ve got Jaire Alexander out there saying Love is the best QB in the league, but those are pretty big shoes to fill,” a GM said. “I haven’t seen enough to feel comfortable going into the season like they are, saying this is our guy. I would be a little hesitant if I were them to do that, but it is what it is. That is where they took him and where they are.”
https://wisportsheroics.com/nfl-news-packers-jordan-love-harsh-reality/
 
There are haters and there are those willing to wait and see.
 
The usual big turnout for the Packers Family night practice at Lambeau Field. It gives the players a chance to experience the feeling of a large crowd at an NFL stadium. They pretty much go through pre-game workouts then some practice. They also include some people from the crowd in events like kicking field goals, catching the football and throwing a football at the nets. They also bring the players families onto the field and do a game simulation at the end of the practice. It's followed by a fireworks display. There were 73,000 tickets sold and attendance was about 65,000. There are always a lot of kids there.
 
I love the patented @JackWhite optimism haha, but I'm not quite there yet I guess.

So far in camp Love seems to have shown a pretty great improvement in decision making, as well as some pretty awesome throws. But he also missed some wide open guys more than just a few times. Theoretically everything is there, but he also needs to perform under immense pressure as an NFL starter and he needs to improve as the season goes on, especially in turning those wide open misses to completions.

The young receiving group (WR plus TE) has performed in quite a similar way, getting wide open, having great catches and big plays etc., but there seem to be a lot of drops in there, too. Just like Love, the young receiving group has to improve during the season.

I don't worry about RB, Jones and Dillon are going to be a good duo. O-Line SHOULD be good, it SHOULD be easily Top 10. A major problem is apparently the lack of development of Josh Myers, dude seems to regress from his rookie year even. It's such a shame that the Packers wanted to outsmart the consensus and didn't just pick Creed Humphrey, who's one of the best already. Maybe if Myers was above average at least it wouldn't hurt, but he might be replaced this season. Bakh is also a problem, he can be unavailable any given day.

On defense there should be a lot of talent available, however I don't trust them to perform in the Top 10 range like their talent suggests. It's gonna end up being average again I'm afraid, while terrible against the run but good against pass. Hopefully Joe Barry continues his end of season play calling rather than the passive stuff at the beginning. Safety is a concern, but Edge, ILB, CB should all be good with iDL being a question mark.

All in all, with a rather weak schedule, I expect 7-9 wins. Most important is that the young team develops together over the course of the season and especially Love.{EDIT: If Love really struggles, it could obviously also swing into 5ish win territory}

 
Yeah, Gute will be looking for another center come the 2024 draft.

Also, Bakh was supposed to play on Family night, but didn't. I fear he won't ever be the same and him not playing every week could be a huge problem for Love's development in his first year starting.

I will say this tho in regards to Love: if he isn't the guy, hopefully it's more than obvious, so the team can just bottom out to get into the Caleb Williams/Drake Maye sweepstakes in next years draft. But if he is the guy, even if they don't win more than 6 or 7 games, he has to at least look the part and win some games on his own down the stretch so Gute can continue to build around him.

Is it week 1 yet?
 
JackWhite said:
Yeah, Gute will be looking for another center come the 2024 draft.

Also, Bakh was supposed to play on Family night, but didn't. I fear he won't ever be the same and him not playing every week could be a huge problem for Love's development in his first year starting.

I will say this tho in regards to Love: if he isn't the guy, hopefully it's more than obvious, so the team can just bottom out to get into the Caleb Williams/Drake Maye sweepstakes in next years draft. But if he is the guy, even if they don't win more than 6 or 7 games, he has to at least look the part and win some games on his own down the stretch so Gute can continue to build around him.

Is it week 1 yet?
That 2021 draft looks hella shit right now, Myers over Humphrey, Stokes not Top 2 CB on the roster and Amari Rodgers in the third, while Amon Ra St. Brown was still available.

Needing to replace Myers and Bakh next year would be a pretty tough challenge and it looks like we are heading that way. But that's a topic for next year, I figure the Packers will have a bunch of high picks and the cap should look better.

As for Love, I think we can all agree on that. Personally I just think it will be hard for the Packers to really bottom out so much that they are in range to draft those two QBs, even if Love SUCKS. Packers still have too many strong position groups and a pretty weak schedule. In the NFL thread I said it already I think, Love will get those two years unless he plays so bad that it even cancels out the relatively strong roster and weak opponents. :D
 
Deffid said:
That 2021 draft looks hella shit right now, Myers over Humphrey, Stokes not Top 2 CB on the roster and Amari Rodgers in the third, while Amon Ra St. Brown was still available.

Needing to replace Myers and Bakh next year would be a pretty tough challenge and it looks like we are heading that way. But that's a topic for next year, I figure the Packers will have a bunch of high picks and the cap should look better.

As for Love, I think we can all agree on that. Personally I just think it will be hard for the Packers to really bottom out so much that they are in range to draft those two QBs, even if Love SUCKS. Packers still have too many strong position groups and a pretty weak schedule. In the NFL thread I said it already I think, Love will get those two years unless he plays so bad that it even cancels out the relatively strong roster and weak opponents. :D
Dude, that's potentially two drafts, back to back, that Gute goofed on, lol. Love has to be a top 5 QB in the league and guys like Watson, Doubs, Wyatt, Walker and one of the Tight Ends from this years draft have to be ballers to offset 2020 and 2021.

My head hurts now.
 
JackWhite said:
Dude, that's potentially two drafts, back to back, that Gute goofed on, lol. Love has to be a top 5 QB in the league and guys like Watson, Doubs, Wyatt, Walker and one of the Tight Ends from this years draft have to be ballers to offset 2020 and 2021.

My head hurts now.
Oh yeah, maybe not Top 5 but Love has to be good to save those drafts for sure. I do like that Gute and company managed to have far more promising drafts in the past two years. Quay, Wyatt, Watson, Doubs, Tom all on a really good way, while Rhyan looked better this year and Ford, Enagbare, Carpenter, Toure are already valuable roster players. 2023 we can obviously just go by training camp stuff, but Brooks and Wooden are going to get snaps and the first four with LVN, Reed, Musgrave and Kraft are IMO really interesting anyway, plus the kicker is going to play lol.
 
Realistically would see them being 3rd or 4th in the division but have them 2nd or 3rd due to their relatively easy schedule.
 
Deffid said:
That 2021 draft looks hella shit right now, Myers over Humphrey, Stokes not Top 2 CB on the roster and Amari Rodgers in the third, while Amon Ra St. Brown was still available.

Needing to replace Myers and Bakh next year would be a pretty tough challenge and it looks like we are heading that way. But that's a topic for next year, I figure the Packers will have a bunch of high picks and the cap should look better.

As for Love, I think we can all agree on that. Personally I just think it will be hard for the Packers to really bottom out so much that they are in range to draft those two QBs, even if Love SUCKS. Packers still have too many strong position groups and a pretty weak schedule. In the NFL thread I said it already I think, Love will get those two years unless he plays so bad that it even cancels out the relatively strong roster and weak opponents. :D
Stokes showed incredible talent before he got hurt. Lucking into Rasul coming off the street and becoming a star isn't really an indictment of Stokes
 
Deffid said:
I love the patented @JackWhite optimism haha, but I'm not quite there yet I guess.

So far in camp Love seems to have shown a pretty great improvement in decision making, as well as some pretty awesome throws. But he also missed some wide open guys more than just a few times. Theoretically everything is there, but he also needs to perform under immense pressure as an NFL starter and he needs to improve as the season goes on, especially in turning those wide open misses to completions.

The young receiving group (WR plus TE) has performed in quite a similar way, getting wide open, having great catches and big plays etc., but there seem to be a lot of drops in there, too. Just like Love, the young receiving group has to improve during the season.

I don't worry about RB, Jones and Dillon are going to be a good duo. O-Line SHOULD be good, it SHOULD be easily Top 10. A major problem is apparently the lack of development of Josh Myers, dude seems to regress from his rookie year even. It's such a shame that the Packers wanted to outsmart the consensus and didn't just pick Creed Humphrey, who's one of the best already. Maybe if Myers was above average at least it wouldn't hurt, but he might be replaced this season. Bakh is also a problem, he can be unavailable any given day.

On defense there should be a lot of talent available, however I don't trust them to perform in the Top 10 range like their talent suggests. It's gonna end up being average again I'm afraid, while terrible against the run but good against pass. Hopefully Joe Barry continues his end of season play calling rather than the passive stuff at the beginning. Safety is a concern, but Edge, ILB, CB should all be good with iDL being a question mark.

All in all, with a rather weak schedule, I expect 7-9 wins. Most important is that the young team develops together over the course of the season and especially Love.{EDIT: If Love really struggles, it could obviously also swing into 5ish win territory}

Gary will probably be out with another injury in a short time. He seems to be cursed.
 
Seems practice with the Bengals got a little heated Wednesday.
Packers OL Elgton Jenkins escorted off after brawls with Bengals
CINCINNATI -- There are joint-practice fights and then there are joint-practice fights in which the same player is involved in both of them and then he's removed from the field.

It was the latter when the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals brawled on two separate occasions with Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins involved in both of them.

The first time, it was Jenkins who got shoved to the ground by Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt during a run by Aaron Jones. Jenkins took exception to that, and it started a long skirmish between the Packers' starting offense and the Bengals' starting defense.

The Packers pulled Jenkins from the rest of that drill but in the next competitive period, he returned and went after Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader and appeared to take a swing at him away from the play. That was the end of the day for Jenkins, who was escorted off the practice field by a Packers staff member.

"Man, he's a jag, man," Reader said. "I don't know that guy. No idea who he is. I mean, I see he made two Pro Bowls, so good for him, but he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don't make you nobody."
Click to expand...
 
Of course a storm system has to come through just as the game starts. I thought I could watch online on the NFL network but it's blacked out here and I can watch the Steelers and Bucs. The local station that has the game is showing weather warnings and the game side by side but the cable company keeps breaking in blacking out the whole screen. Of course they broke in during the touchdown.
 
