International Greece wants to move to a 6 day work week. Corporate America no doubt watching.

Corporate America needed 3 days to wipe the grin off their faces. Greece solution to filling the skills gap work more hours.


06/22/2024June 22, 2024
Greece is moving toward a six-day workweek, while several other countries are experimenting with shorter office hours. The government hopes to make up for missing workers and fight black market labor. Can it work?


For most people, labor law can be boring. But when someone suggests working an extra day, people start to pay attention.
In Greece, new regulations are coming into effect on July 1 that make this possible.
After that day certain industrial and manufacturing facilities, as well as businesses providing 24/7 services, can move to a six-day workweek instead of the traditional five, says Emmanouil Savoidakis, head of the labor law practice at Politis & Partners, a law firm based in Athens that specializes in business law. Tourism and food service industries are excluded from this new arrangement.
For those impacted, it would mean a normal legal workweek of 48 hours instead of the previous 40. In theory, employees can choose to work more if companies want them to. Those who work more will also be paid more.
The Greek government says the new rules will simplify administration, reduce probation periods to six months and shine a light on overtime.
The legislation is also supposed to help fill holes in the skilled-labor market by combating undeclared work and offering incentives like free employee training to help "upskill and adapt to evolving market demands," said Savoidakis, who has over 15 years of legal experience. Importantly "the six-day workweek is not universally applicable but is restricted to certain business sectors."
Can this be a role model for other countries?"
 
lol the rest of the world is thinking of reducing work week hours. doesnt Greece already have a reputation of being a bunch of lazy bums? trying to make them work more is really gonna work.
 
It's an attempt to filled skill position that have a real shortage in Greece. The other countries they are writing of are all in the EU.

Since we use hours/weekly rather than days, this seems completely irrelevant to the US. Hard to see congress passing laws to raise the floor for OT pay higher than it already is.
 
