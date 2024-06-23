PEB
Corporate America needed 3 days to wipe the grin off their faces. Greece solution to filling the skills gap work more hours.
Greece is moving toward a six-day workweek, while several other countries are experimenting with shorter office hours. The government hopes to make up for missing workers and fight black market labor. Can it work?
The standard five-day workweek may be coming to an end in Greece. Could it be a role model for others struggling with labor shortage
For most people, labor law can be boring. But when someone suggests working an extra day, people start to pay attention.
In Greece, new regulations are coming into effect on July 1 that make this possible.
After that day certain industrial and manufacturing facilities, as well as businesses providing 24/7 services, can move to a six-day workweek instead of the traditional five, says Emmanouil Savoidakis, head of the labor law practice at Politis & Partners, a law firm based in Athens that specializes in business law. Tourism and food service industries are excluded from this new arrangement.
For those impacted, it would mean a normal legal workweek of 48 hours instead of the previous 40. In theory, employees can choose to work more if companies want them to. Those who work more will also be paid more.
The Greek government says the new rules will simplify administration, reduce probation periods to six months and shine a light on overtime.
The legislation is also supposed to help fill holes in the skilled-labor market by combating undeclared work and offering incentives like free employee training to help "upskill and adapt to evolving market demands," said Savoidakis, who has over 15 years of legal experience. Importantly "the six-day workweek is not universally applicable but is restricted to certain business sectors."
Can this be a role model for other countries?"
