Anything with Jones GSP and Silva is going to be hard to beat.



Not necessarily better but June 2013 traded Frankie for Benson but added DJ and Rousey with the following lineup:



HW- Cain

LHW-Jones

MW-Silva

WW-GSP

LW-Benson

FW-Aldo

BW-Cruz (injured but I believe he was still technically the champ with Renan as the interim)

FLY-MM

WBW-Rousey