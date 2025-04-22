Greatest sanitary specialist of the UFC

Alright boys, who was the greatest at taking out the trash? (No dishespect)

JDS was the guy they’d call when you asked for more than you’re worth

Masvidal cleaned Askren’s clock a couple minutes early

Lawler did the same!

Who are your “sanitary specialists?”
 
Khamzat had that role but he was too unreliable lol.

Leon Edwards was being difficult in negotiations so they just booked him vs Khamzat.

And i still can't believe to this day that they were feeding Nate to Khamzat. Fortunately he fucked it up.
 
The guys who wipe sweat and blood off fighters are the only sanitary specialists
 
"UFC is not a career it's an opportunity!"
 
Lord Jean Silva just submitted his resume
 
Masvidal is PURE trash.

I think your analogy sucks, tbh.

I have ZERO love for Askren. But he’s levels above Masvidal if Askren was a few years younger.

In this instance in particular, Masvidal is the trash. Usman, and Colby were the garbage men.
 
