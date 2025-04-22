Greatest sanitary specialist of the UFC

Bowel-forged Stool
Alright boys, who was the greatest at taking out the trash? (No dishespect)
JDS was the guy they’d call when you asked for more than you’re worth
Masvidal cleaned Askren’s clock a couple minutes early
Lawler did the same!
Who are your “sanitary specialists?”
