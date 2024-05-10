Greatest mid-fight adjustment in MMA history?

Which fighter do you think made the best adjustments to overcome adversity in the cage?, in my opinion...
 
tumblr_ob7g90MNnN1v9aih6o1_400.gif


Solid adjustment imo
 
I think my actual answer is Cejduo Vs Marlon Moraes. Henry was getting his arse kicked early then decided to go at him, work the body, get the close range knees in and completely turned it around.
 
Trying to think of examples of this is actually making me realise how shit most MMA fighters are at adapting. These dudes will just keep trying to do the same shit for 5 rounds even if it isn't working at all.
 
Trying to think of examples of this is actually making me realise how shit most MMA fighters are at adapting. These dudes will just keep trying to do the same shit for 5 rounds even if it isn't working at all.
One that has not been mention, Werdum vs Hunt.
 
Volk vs Holloway 2.
Volk lost the first 2 rounds due to knockdowns, adjusted and won the next three rounds.
It was a very close fight.

But yeah, Stipe vs DC 2 is most likely the best adjustment in UFC history.
Especially considering that adjustment lead to a finish and that DC was undefeated at HW prior to that fight.
 
