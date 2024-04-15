Greatest KO of all-time

This thread isn't about whether or not Max's KO of Justin was the greatest of all-time, but rather what criteria YOU ALL think should go into such ranking.
The circumstances of this KO certainly made it very exciting. The high-level of the whole fight, the reputations of the fighter's involved, the "title" on the line, the crowd going nuts, Max's taunting, etc., all that... But from a technique standpoint, it was incredibly average. So what matters more, circumstance? Technique? The combination of both? Other?
You could even argue that Max was lucky to come away from that exchange with his own consciousness intact. They were both just swinging with everything they had and someone was gonna go down.
Yair's KO of Zombie, for instance, was not only also a last-second KO, but he was arguably LOSING that fight, so the Hail Mary of it all was incredibly exciting. On top of that aspect, the technique was far more impressive. I haven't seen a KO like that before or since.
Barboza's KO of Etim was the cleanest shit I've ever seen in my life, but no one knows who Terry Etim even is aside from being on Barboza's highlight reel. And it was not a title fight. Does that take away from it?

So my question to you all, what criteria should go into such a ranking?
Obviously idiot Rogan is the recency bias king and always a prisoner of the moment, so I don't care what he thinks on the matter, but rather Sherdoggers, who are all smarter, taller and sexier than he is.

The only necessary criteria is time.

Every two to four years, a KO will get labeled the greatest of all time.

No biggie. Let it happen.

If it makes you do this...

giphy.gif
 
Its hard to divorce the context from the actual KO, regardless of how average the technique itself is imo. Yeah, it wasn't some wild 360 tornado kick by Max, but the fact that he pointed at the ground in a fight he was winning, started swinging and KO'd Gaethje at the very last second makes the KO special as a "moment" more so than an actual KO (if that makes sense).

Was it the greatest KO of all time? I'd say no. Masvidal - Askren, Hendo - Bisping, Barboza - Etim, are a few that are more impressive to me personally. Just the setups, execution and sheer viciousness stand out more. Even in those examples, I'd be lying if I said the context (like the knee being the fastest KO, or Bispings trash talk) doesn't play a factor.

Still, as a massive fan of Max, Saturday was a good night for me. That KO was one for the ages no doubt. Possibly Top 5 in the UFC.
 
An important criterion is that the fighter on the receiving end isn't compromised by two eye pokes.
 
It was the closest we have to Ruth calling his shot. It’s definitely up there for consideration.

Too many good ones to really determine a best.
 
TheBulge said:
In that case Henderson knocking out Fedor is the GOAT KO. A MW single handedly ended the notion of a fighter being the greatest HW of all time with one clean, unique punch.
That one… or this one



Hendo has the best KOs
 
