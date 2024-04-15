"Greatest KO of all time"

what criteria YOU ALL think should go into such ranking

This thread isn't about whether or not Max's KO of Justin was the greatest of all-time, but ratherThe circumstances of this KO certainly made it very exciting. The high-level of the whole fight, the reputations of the fighter's involved, the "title" on the line, the crowd going nuts, Max's taunting, etc., all that... But from a technique standpoint, it was incredibly average. So what matters more, circumstance? Technique? The combination of both? Other?You could even argue that Max was lucky to come away from that exchange with his own consciousness intact. They were both just swinging with everything they had and someone was gonna go down.Yair's KO of Zombie, for instance, was not only also a last-second KO, but he was arguably LOSING that fight, so the Hail Mary of it all was incredibly exciting. On top of that aspect, the technique was far more impressive. I haven't seen a KO like that before or since.Barboza's KO of Etim was the cleanest shit I've ever seen in my life, but no one knows who Terry Etim even is aside from being on Barboza's highlight reel. And it was not a title fight. Does that take away from it?So my question to you all, what criteria should go into such a ranking?Obviously idiot Rogan is the recency bias king and always a prisoner of the moment, so I don't care what he thinks on the matter, but rather Sherdoggers, who are all smarter, taller and sexier than he is.