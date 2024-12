This is the first time we saw something like this in the UFC, plus the context in which this happened. This was a title fight and Silva seemed beatable after the Chael fight, and Vitor was a tear with 3 straight KOs. People thought it was gonna be a tough fight for Anderson and it seemed like it until he kicked him in the face!Plus this epic picture was one of the loading screens in the best MMA game of all time, UFC 3 Undisputed