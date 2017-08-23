  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Greatest Film Villain?

Who is the greatest film villain of all time?

Once we have a good list built, we'll get a poll put in, so for now, just list your pick and if he hasn't appeared already, maybe give a brief rundown.

we-re-going-to-need-a-bigger-boat.jpg


The Shark - Jaws (1975). A modern retelling of Moby Dick, Jaws is a masterpiece and at it's center is one of the great all time villains. Black eyes, lifeless eyes, like a doll's eyes... Jaws revolutionized SFX and led us into a decade dominated by them.

Tim-_Curry-as-_Pennywise-e1482786402204-970x543.jpg


Pennywise the Clown/It - It (1990). Part creepy clown, part reptilian monster, part giant, intergallactic spider monster, Pennywise is an iconic villain brought to life by one of the great all time performances by one of the great character actors. There's something deeply disturbing about Pennwise, he embodies fear itself.

darth-vader-new-hope-600x300.png


Darth Vader - The Star Wars Trilogy (1977, 1980, 1983). Chaaaaw-cheeeee. No other villain is so instantly recognizable. The black, fetishized armour, the sound of the breathing apparatus and the iconic theme song, Darth Vader, voiced by the great James Earl Jones, is one of the iconic figures in American film. His ultimate redemption (and waaaaay too much exploration of his backstory) might disqualify him from this contest. Is he really a villain at all, or a fallen hero?

norman-batesjpg-7585e6.jpg


Norman Bates - Psycho (1960). Anthony Perkins was born to play the role of Norman Bates. Combining a healhy dose of mommy issues with the highly taboo practice of cross dressing, Norman Bates forced his audience to address the dirty secrets of society at large and the primal disgust of the Oedipus Complex.

alien-1979.jpg


The Alien - Alien (1979). Alien is one of the most relentlessly original films of all time, questioning everything we knew up to that point about horror films. SFX took a quantum leap forward in the 70s thanks to films like Alien and Jaws. While Jaws forced us to confront an ancient, primal fear, Alien presented us with a whole new nightmare to ponder. From acid blood to the prehensile tongue, the Alien was like nothing we had seen before.

Kevin-2BBacon-2BSleepers.jpg


Sean Noakes - Sleepers (1997). The other villains on this list share a common bond: They're killers. Kevin Bacon's Sean Noakes didn't need to kill you; the psychological scars of his abuse would drive you to a life of drugs, murder and early, tragic death. This is one of the great under rated performances with Kevin Bacon forcing us to confront the truth about demons: They walk among us.

anthony-hopkins-hannibal-lecter-37020614-500-580.jpg


Hannibal Lecter - The Slience of the Lambs (1991). One of the most influential antagonists of all time, Hannibal Lecter brought an air of sophistication to the role of the villain. But beneath that veneer of class lurked a brutal, primal fear: Cannibalism. Equal parts charming and deadly, Hannibal Lecter expanded the role of the villain in modern film.
 
joker-pencil-trick-o.gif


Not saying the GOAT but should be added imo
 
Jack Torrance in Shining maybe? Alcoholic child beater that gets possessed by a giant evil hotel.
 
Damn, that's almost too broad of a question. You'd certainly have to narrow it down by genre first and then compare.
 
Not the most powerful compared to Darth Vader or the Xenomorph...but Rickman and Oldman played the bastards perfectly.

Hans Gruber in Die Hard
The Sheriff in Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves

Stansfield in Leon
 
Movies -

1. Hannibal Lecter - Anthony Hopkins
2. The Devil - Al Pacino
3&4 (Tie) - The Joker - Jack Nicholson & Heath Ledger
5&6 (Tie) - Hanz Gruber and Sherrif on Knottingham - Alan Rickman
7. Agent Smith - Hugo Weaving
8. Magneto - Ian McKellen
9. M.Bison - Raul Julia
10. Jigsaw/John Kramer - Tobin Bell

TV Series

1. Walter White - Bryan Cranston - Breaking Bad
2. Joffery Baratheon - Jack Gleeson - GoT
3. Ramsey Bolton - Iwan Rheon - GoT
4. Hannibal Lecter - Mads Mickelson - Hannibal
5. Gus Fring - Giancarlo Esposito - Breaking Bad
6. Vick Mackey - Michael Chickless - The Shield
7. Batiatus - John Hannah - Spartacus
8. Negan - Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Walking Dead
9. Glaber - Craig Parker - Spartacus
10. Nina Myers - Sarah Clarke - 24

Anyone mostly agree?
 
You mean which villain is the most evil or which villain do we like best as a character?
 
I don't think there has been a villain that I wanted to see killed off more than

green-mile-percy.png
 
