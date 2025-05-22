Greatest fighters ever under 155

Seahawks Fan
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2023
- Messages
- 431
- Reaction score
- 1,055
I decided to make a list of the greatest fighters ever under 155lbs. What surprised me about the list was how easy it was to generate. I assumed I would struggle to make distinctions between so many great fighters, but when I started putting the list together it was obvious who the best were and the clear separation among them.
1)Demetrious Johnson
2)Jose Aldo
3)Alexander Volkanovski
4)Dominick Cruz
5)Max Holloway
6)Conor McGregor
7)Henry Cejudo
8)Merab
9)Urijah Faber
10)Frankie Edgar
special mention: Joseph Benavidez
