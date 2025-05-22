Greatest fighters ever under 155

S

Seahawks Fan

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 28, 2023
Messages
431
Reaction score
1,055
I decided to make a list of the greatest fighters ever under 155lbs. What surprised me about the list was how easy it was to generate. I assumed I would struggle to make distinctions between so many great fighters, but when I started putting the list together it was obvious who the best were and the clear separation among them.


1)Demetrious Johnson
2)Jose Aldo
3)Alexander Volkanovski
4)Dominick Cruz
5)Max Holloway
6)Conor McGregor
7)Henry Cejudo
8)Merab
9)Urijah Faber
10)Frankie Edgar

special mention: Joseph Benavidez
 
honestly, mighty mouse was one of the best fighters of all time. it's criminal how the weight class has prettty much relegated him to obscurity. he belongs on the mount rushmore along with gsp anderson etc.

and equally shitty that they couldn't keep him in the ufc.
 
Usually with these types of threads I have something to nitpick but that's about as perfect a list as it gets. Good job OP
<mma4>

VAfan said:
honestly, mighty mouse was one of the best fighters of all time. it's criminal how the weight class has prettty much relegated him to obscurity. he belongs on the mount rushmore along with gsp anderson etc.

and equally shitty that they couldn't keep him in the ufc.
Click to expand...
100% truth
 

Attachments

  • 1670969691121612.png
    1670969691121612.png
    6.6 KB · Views: 2
Aldo
DJ
Volkanovski
Holloway
Mcgregor
Dillishaw
Cruz
Faber
Cejudo
Merab

Special Mention - Yamamoto, Moraes, Sterling, Barao.

Honestly naming 10 is pretty difficult it will be subject to change. There’s lots of guys I know Im missing.

These were off the top of my head.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,241
Messages
57,328,798
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top