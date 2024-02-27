Greatest business Idea that doesn't exist?

I was thinking about niche business ideas.

Mine would be called 'Cleaner Uppers'. The idea behind it is When someone dies they might have things they wouldn't want shared.

You get a pulse monitor installed and if your pulse stops they get an alarm.

The Cleaners come in, delete your internet and phone history, clean your place spotless and make sure you have pants on when your body is discovered.
 
Would have to be pretty expensive, since you'd have to end up paying for defense lawyers when you get accused of being a serial killer after showing up with cleaning supplies and trash bags right before dead bodies are discovered.

Just keep the money they already paid you and let everybody find their copies of Anal Queens 7. They're dead, it's not like they're going to leave you a bad review.
 
So when you die in your bedroom from a wanking accident, how are they getting past your mom and dad?
 
I was thinking it might be good if there were gloves you could wear while eating ice cream cones.
 
Concierge for the ultra rich where you round up hot former beauty pageant winners, bikini contest winners for sexual relations for compensation and keep everything top secret.
 
