Greatest business Idea that doesn't exist?

666
T-800
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 25, 2023
- Messages
- 928
- Reaction score
- 1,380
I was thinking about niche business ideas.
Mine would be called 'Cleaner Uppers'. The idea behind it is When someone dies they might have things they wouldn't want shared.
You get a pulse monitor installed and if your pulse stops they get an alarm.
The Cleaners come in, delete your internet and phone history, clean your place spotless and make sure you have pants on when your body is discovered.
