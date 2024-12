I liked the part where they had Usyk rapping with his crew in a music video on TV. Notice the song & artist info, “Greedy Belly” by “Usyk & The Oleksandrs” produced by “Feel Productions”. Greedy Belly is what he would call Fury. Feel Productions was borrowed from Usyk's signature line, “I am feel”. They really did a great job personalizing this promo on behalf of both fighters.