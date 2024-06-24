  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Great Non-retired fighters you don't miss and won't miss once retired

Ivancho

Ivancho

Amante de las mma
@Brown
Joined
Apr 15, 2017
Messages
4,021
Reaction score
2,834
I would start with

Stipe Miocic (easy to understand)
Chimaev (the hype is over for me)
Adesanya (yeah this is a bit controversial but never been a fan of the guy style, specially after his fight against yoel romero)
 
Last edited:
From the ranked fighters

HW - Stipe
LHW - none
MW - Israel, Vettori, maybe Imavov
WW - Leon, Usman, Colby, Belal, Brady, Buckley... did I mention Colby?
LW - Green
FW - Murphy
BW - Cruz

Wait, you said "great" fighters.
I should cut some from the list.

Also, yeah, hopefully (for MMA's integrity) Conor gets KTFO and retires.
 
Ivancho said:
I understand but at least McGregor elevated MMA to a new level of exposure.
Click to expand...

He sure loves exposing himself

0_IMG_2442.jpg
 
Colby, Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones. And if Sean Strickland retires tomorrow I wouldn’t waste a single thought on him. Horribly boring fighter with a fraudulent personality which was beautifully exposed by DDP.
 
HHJ said:
Jones,Colby
Click to expand...
I have mixed feelings about Jones. I don't like his persona and he is inactive; talks too much shit, cheater etc. But he is talented fighter who backs up his words in the octagon. But I hope to watch him knocked out cold someday.... He generates something at least something he is repulsive but a talented mfcker and you want to watch him lose thats never happened
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
