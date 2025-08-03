Great Night for Japanese MMA

Pequeño Corey
I always stan for the Japanese fighters. The Pride fanboy in me refuses to die.
Taira did what we all thought he would do. Called out the winner of Pants/ Van. Not able to just let Taira have his moment, Bisping did Bisping things and told him he probably needs to win one more.
Nakamura represented his name well (see Kazuhiru). Folded Fletcher up with a beautiful liver kick. Didn't even need to use his wrestling.
Sorry my gifs are shit. Kaz wasn't on duty so I did the best I could this morning.
