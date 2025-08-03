  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Great Night for Japanese MMA

I always stan for the Japanese fighters. The Pride fanboy in me refuses to die. 🇯🇵

Taira did what we all thought he would do. Called out the winner of Pants/ Van. Not able to just let Taira have his moment, Bisping did Bisping things and told him he probably needs to win one more.

Nakamura represented his name well (see Kazuhiru). Folded Fletcher up with a beautiful liver kick. Didn't even need to use his wrestling.

Nakamura rezise.gifNakamura Fletcher Slow resize.gif


Sorry my gifs are shit. Kaz wasn't on duty so I did the best I could this morning.
 
A Japanese champion would be cool
212040.jpg
 
Great 5 minutes give or take. Both fights finished real quick!
 
SpitsBing is an insufferable *unt. He didn't even know Taira speaks English and the broadcast team refused to mention Kyoji Horiguchi's name
 
Mention Guchi for what? Being injured? There's nothing for them to really talk about in regards to him.
 
He does need to win more. He literally has no elite wins at all. Wins over Perez and Park, and a loss to Royval in between aren't enough to be asking for title shots lol.
 
Didn't watch and have no idea who they are. Good for the Jap's though, apparently they dropped the bomb on their opposition.
 
Who else then? Serious question. You’re acting like FLW has a murderer’s row of contenders waiting in the wings.
 
